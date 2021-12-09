Huffman: A touching funeral for a hermit crab

Kaleb, my 7-year-old mastermind of silliness, is being super cautious.
Fully aware that we’ve entered the Christmas season, he doesn’t want to risk slipping up and accidentally blurting out a “bad word” – or, rather, blurt out any words he doesn’t know are “bad.” So, to be safe, he listed aloud all the words he does, in fact, know are not good to say.
That way, if he says anything outside of his official list, he can arguably get a free pass from Santa.
I reckon it’s good to have a plan. And yet, lately, Kaleb has been learning that life doesn’t always go according to plan. Case in point: the recent sudden passing of his beloved hermit crab, Rock, whom Kaleb planned to have as a pet forever.
A graveside service was held in our backyard. Those in attendance were Kaleb, his mommy and baby brother, and myself. If it weren’t for long distance, more family would’ve gladly been present. You better believe they expressed their condolences over the phone.
After constructing a little coffin from cardboard and superglue, Kaleb served as pallbearer for his cherished pet. He also gave a tear-jerking eulogy, his tender voice cracking as he gave his farewell: “Goodbye, Rock. You’re my favorite hermit crab. I’ll miss you forever…”
A few small stones, ceremoniously arranged to make an “X,” marks Rock’s little grave. He was buried with his shell. Kaleb felt Rock would’ve wanted it that way.
The whole scene was truly touching. It made me reflect on the first pet I lost, a puppy named Mickey Mouse.
I was about 3 years old when Mickey came into my life. Sadly, he practically left at about the same time he arrived.
Poor Mickey went missing.
A search party was put into action, my folks walking and riding around, all of them seeking a hint of a trace of the missing Mickey Mouse. There was even speculation that poor Mickey had been stolen. This theory certainly grabbed hold of my impressionable young mind, prompting me to both inform and accuse family members, like Uncle Leon Sutton, of the crime:
“Them bad people stole my Mickey Mouse… You a bad people!”
“Whoa! Hold on now!” Uncle Leon would retort. “Boy, I didn’t take your dog!”
Uncle Leon sure looked guilty. Everyone did.
Then, after all my finger-pointing, Mickey Mouse resurfaced and was taken to my grandparents’ house.
Unfortunately, it likely would’ve been better if no one had told me about finding my puppy. The very next morning, as she was backing out of her driveway to drive into town, Mawmaw Sue Sanders suddenly heard a heart-wrenching yelp.
Poor Mickey Mouse was never coming back.
I didn’t learn about what happened until several years later. There was no funeral for Mickey Mouse. Given how young I was, I certainly wouldn’t have been prepared for something like that.
After my son, Kaleb, lost his hermit crab, he instantly started taking pictures of our two cats and dog, then wrote down their information, just in case they happen to go missing. He’s keeping a close watch on them.
He’s keeping a close watch on his tongue, too. He doesn’t want to risk losing any presents from Santa, either.
Keith Huffman’s book, “The Portable Creek: Southern Nostalgia and Other Shenanigans,” is available to order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.