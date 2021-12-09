Huffman: A touching funeral for a hermit crab

Kaleb, my 7-year-old mastermind of silliness, is being super cautious.

Fully aware that we’ve entered the Christmas season, he doesn’t want to risk slipping up and accidentally blurting out a “bad word” – or, rather, blurt out any words he doesn’t know are “bad.” So, to be safe, he listed aloud all the words he does, in fact, know are not good to say.

That way, if he says anything outside of his official list, he can arguably get a free pass from Santa.

I reckon it’s good to have a plan. And yet, lately, Kaleb has been learning that life doesn’t always go according to plan. Case in point: the recent sudden passing of his beloved hermit crab, Rock, whom Kaleb planned to have as a pet forever.

A graveside service was held in our backyard. Those in attendance were Kaleb, his mommy and baby brother, and myself. If it weren’t for long distance, more family would’ve gladly been present. You better believe they expressed their condolences over the phone.