Huffman: Brothers make great teachers

Turtles gotta eat.

My family saw to that the other day. Spurred by our 6-year-old Kaleb’s desire to go see his shell-wearing friends at Town Creek “Turtle” Park, we filled a couple of Ziplocs with cat food and headed on over.

Standing on the pier, Kaleb and his 1-year-old brother, Kason, tossed handfuls of kibble to a gathering crowd of hungry, swimming reptiles.

Correction: Kaleb tossed handfuls of kibble. Kason, despite watching his big brother show him what to do, tried to eat handfuls of kibble. I reckon all those gurgling empty stomach sounds I kept hearing weren’t coming from the pond, after all.

Once the turtles’ bellies got full, we assured them we’d deliver another buffet soon, then went on to have a picnic and filled our own bellies. The weather was sunny, breezy and calm. In fact, the only thing that could’ve made everything more perfect was ice cream, so we got some scoops.

Kaleb savored each spoonful. Kason, despite watching his big brother show him what to do, wore most of his.

Now, let me assure you, brothers make great teachers.