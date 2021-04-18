Huffman: Brothers make great teachers

Turtles gotta eat.
My family saw to that the other day. Spurred by our 6-year-old Kaleb’s desire to go see his shell-wearing friends at Town Creek “Turtle” Park, we filled a couple of Ziplocs with cat food and headed on over.
Standing on the pier, Kaleb and his 1-year-old brother, Kason, tossed handfuls of kibble to a gathering crowd of hungry, swimming reptiles.
Correction: Kaleb tossed handfuls of kibble. Kason, despite watching his big brother show him what to do, tried to eat handfuls of kibble. I reckon all those gurgling empty stomach sounds I kept hearing weren’t coming from the pond, after all.
Once the turtles’ bellies got full, we assured them we’d deliver another buffet soon, then went on to have a picnic and filled our own bellies. The weather was sunny, breezy and calm. In fact, the only thing that could’ve made everything more perfect was ice cream, so we got some scoops.
Kaleb savored each spoonful. Kason, despite watching his big brother show him what to do, wore most of his.
Now, let me assure you, brothers make great teachers.
Take, for instance, the time my great-grandfather, Lee Makelin Huffman, and his big brother, Albert, took their mother’s tablecloth and climbed up to the roof of the small barn out back. The young boys aimed to parachute down, and Albert jumped first. That way, he could show his little brother how to do it like a pro.
The lesson was so compelling that Pawpaw Lee Make opted out of his turn. He had a great teacher.
Of course, little brothers can teach big brothers a thing or two, too. My other great-grandfather, Henry Sanders, proved this one afternoon as he and his big brother, Sam, were traveling together, and my grandfather got pulled over for speeding.
License and registration were given. Then came the moment that got the dice to rolling: The officer said he’d caught my grandfather going 15 over the speed limit.
To this, my grandfather shook his head and respectfully informed, “No, that’s not right, officer… I was goin’ faster than that.”
The officer raised an eyebrow, allowing a brief moment of silence to pass, then he repeated himself more sternly. My grandfather did the same:
“I was goin’ faster than that, officer. Your radar’s not working right.”
Back and forth they went, locked in a verbal tug-of-war, both sides refusing to concede nor lose their composure.
Sam watched anxiously as his little brother kept playing his hand and insisting, “Officer, if you’re gonna write me a ticket, please write it for the actual speed I was goin’. And I’m tellin’ you, I was goin’ faster than what your machine told you.”
Sam expected the officer to simply hand his little brother a ticket and let that be the last word over the matter. Instead, my grandfather was told to mind the speed limit and slow it down.
This baffled Sam: “He ain’t gonna give you a ticket?”
My grandfather shook his head, replying, “My understanding is, if he writes you a ticket, it has to be for the right speed you were goin’. And I wasn’t lying. I was goin’ a lot faster than what his radar said.”
Sam couldn’t believe it. “Man, if that’d been me, he’d have took my word and jacked up the speed on my ticket.”
That day, I reckon ol’ Sam learned some folks can pull off an honest hustle. Like I said, brothers make great teachers.
Keith Huffman’s book, “The Portable Creek: Southern Nostalgia and Other Shenanigans,” is available to order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.
