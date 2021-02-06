Huffman: Choo-choo train shenanigans

A purple shoestring is tied to the license plate of my silver 2010 Kia Optima, flapping and waving at all who drive behind me.
Now, I’m sure folks have wondered what the shoestring symbolizes, endlessly speculating on what sort of special cause is being advocated. Perhaps even you have seen it, then proceeded to scratch your noggin and question everything you thought you knew – not only about shoestrings, but about yourself, the people you know (or thought you knew), the world, even the universe.
Folks, let me ease your exhausted minds.
My 6-year-old son, Kaleb, is responsible for installing the string to my car. He says it’s a “power cord.” From what I gather, it supplies my ride with rocket speed, virtually diminishing any excuse I may have for being late to work or missing an appointment.
I reckon that’s what fancy progress will do for you. Still no word yet on whether this power cord helps me save on any mileage.
But when he’s not busy upgrading my Kia, Kaleb devotes his time and fascination toward another obsession.
Choo-choo trains.
The playroom has bookoos of them – trains of various sizes, colors and speeds, the latter made possible by batteries of various sizes. There are bins containing various types of railroad tracks as well, giving Kaleb all the supplies he needs to build as many elaborate rail networks as his little big boy’s heart desires.
Many times I’ve watched as multiple trains have traveled from different directions along the same route, their freight cars carrying all sorts of valuable goods, like markers, popsicle sticks, rolls of Scotch tape and cheesy Goldfish.
At some point, when a railway section would become too crowded, some of the trains inevitably collided and spilled their cargo. That’s when I’ve gotten glimpses of Kaleb’s policies concerning professional etiquette among his conductors:
Conductor #1: “Whoa! We got to be more careful! Are you OK? We crashed real bad.”
Conductor #2: “It’s OK. We gotta clean up this mess now. I’ll help you, then you help me. …”
Those conductors must be earning some mighty hefty paychecks.
In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that I witnessed a person turn beet red and launch into a vicious rant after a cashier handed them a plastic grocery bag that suddenly burst open, spilling everything onto the floor.
Perhaps we all should take time to remind ourselves that there are dutiful train conductors out there who routinely have to reload spills of Goldfish snacks along perilous toy railways.
This realization certainly humbles me.
But, mess or no mess, Kaleb always gets a thrill out of his trains. In fact, our kinfolk and trains go way back, like the story my great-grandfather, Henry Sanders, told me about his daddy, Alf.
The whole thing took place around the turn of the 20th century, back when Alf was a spirited young man with nothing but his future ahead of him. Sharp-witted and resourceful, Alf aimed to make some quick cash, so he and a buddy put their brilliant minds together to brainstorm a fool-proof plan for prosperity.
They decided to rob a train depot.
Riding on horseback, the country bandits held up a group of waiting passengers at gunpoint, demanding pockets, purses and luggage be emptied of any money and jewelry.
Afterward, before making their grand getaway, the bandits told the passengers to toss their hats and bonnets into a single pile. Then, in a final act of cold-blooded deviance, one that made the menfolk shudder and the women to grow faint from terror, the bandits set the pile aflame.
No doubt, Alf and his buddy were absolutely ruthless.
That time, my kinfolk got the best of the railroad. Another time, however, the railroad got the best of my kinfolk.
This happened back in the 1950s, when a young Pawpaw Buck Huffman and one of his buddies were out drinking and joyriding deep in the countryside. At some point during that wild night, Pawpaw Buck’s souped-up car began stalling, then came to a complete stop as he started to cross some railroad tracks.
Cursing while repeatedly turning the key in the ignition, Pawpaw Buck’s glazed eyes suddenly grew wide with terrified alertness as he spotted and heard an approaching train. Jumping from the car, he yelled at his buddy to do the same, to no avail.
The poor fella had a death grip on the dash, absolutely refusing to let go as the rumbling tracks violently shook the car, causing pieces of it to fly and fall off.
“Git out of there or meet your maker, ya damn fool!” Pawpaw Buck yelled, snatching the door open and prying his buddy away from the dash. The two made it just in time. The car, not so much.
A shame my son, Kaleb, wasn’t around back then to tie a shoestring power cord onto Pawpaw Buck’s ride. Otherwise, ol’ Buck would’ve made it across those tracks for sure.
