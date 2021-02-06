Huffman: Choo-choo train shenanigans

A purple shoestring is tied to the license plate of my silver 2010 Kia Optima, flapping and waving at all who drive behind me.

Now, I’m sure folks have wondered what the shoestring symbolizes, endlessly speculating on what sort of special cause is being advocated. Perhaps even you have seen it, then proceeded to scratch your noggin and question everything you thought you knew – not only about shoestrings, but about yourself, the people you know (or thought you knew), the world, even the universe.

Folks, let me ease your exhausted minds.

My 6-year-old son, Kaleb, is responsible for installing the string to my car. He says it’s a “power cord.” From what I gather, it supplies my ride with rocket speed, virtually diminishing any excuse I may have for being late to work or missing an appointment.

I reckon that’s what fancy progress will do for you. Still no word yet on whether this power cord helps me save on any mileage.

But when he’s not busy upgrading my Kia, Kaleb devotes his time and fascination toward another obsession.

Choo-choo trains.