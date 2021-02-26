Huffman: Hairdos and hair-don’ts

Movie-star hair.
That’s exactly what the handsome fellow had—silky, luxuriant, wavy movie-star hair. Not a single strand was out of place. It was the kind of hair that compelled all combs and brushes to produce a daily masterpiece, never settling for anything that fell remotely short of inspiring genuine awe and envy.
Envy was certainly guaranteed, as evidenced by the spiteful remarks that were being made by a smirking, skunk-eyed passenger sitting nearby. The year was 1945, and everyone was heading to California—not to become movie stars, but to undergo military basic training in San Diego.
Henry Sanders, my great-grandfather, was among the travel-weary passengers. As the destination grew closer, the sky once again grew darker, and my grandfather kept himself awake by listening to the exchanges between Skunk Eyes and Movie-Star Hair:
“Shoot, I’d bet good money—and I mean good money—you cry when they chop all that sissy hair off, won’tcha, pretty boy?”
“... They won’t touch my hair.”
“Ain’t gonna touch your hair? Ha! Do y’all hear this wise guy? He thinks they’re gonna let him keep all that sissy hair on his head. They’re gonna scalp you, pretty boy!”
“... They won’t touch my hair.”
“This guy’s loony!” Skunk Eyes kept taunting. “You’re a loon, pretty boy! A bonafide moron with stupid, sissy hair!”
At this, Movie-Star Hair’s angelic, movie-star eyes flashed devilishly: “... Wanna bet?”
“Bet? Bet what, pretty boy?”
“... Five bucks says they won’t touch my hair tomorrow morning.”
“Five bucks? Are you kidding me? You’re on, pal! I’m always happy to help a fool part with his money. You better be ready to pay up tomorrow morning, too.”
Nodding, Movie-Star Hair grinned an Oscar-worthy, mischievous movie-star grin. In return, Skunk Eyes cackled, but he likely felt like crying the next morning.
Because Movie-Star Hair, himself, got rid of his hair, shaving it all off until he was glistening bald. He was right. They didn’t touch his hair.
Witnessing Movie-Star Hair’s clever victory certainly made an impression on my grandfather. That’s why he always advised to never make bets with folks blessed with pretty hair.
Quite often, they’re pretty smart to boot.
Of course, some folks have to go a long time before they even get a chance to find out if they have pretty hair. Take my father, Doe Doe, who practically had no hair during a good portion of his youth. In fact, what miniscule amount he did have just barely passed the height requirement to be deemed a buzz cut.
If hair has tippy-toes, my father’s definitely stood on theirs, but never too high if they knew what was good for them. Otherwise, they suffered the wrath of Pawpaw Buck and his all-too-eager razor.
In fact, it wasn’t until my father turned 7 years old, back when Pawpaw Buck and Mawmaw Lottie got divorced in the 1970s, that the coast became clear for my father’s hair to rise higher and get a better peek at the world, courtesy of Mawmaw Lottie.
“Son, I think it’s fine time we let your hair grow out,” Mawmaw Lottie mused, instinctively keeping her eyes averted from my father’s bald noggin in case a stray light shone upon it, causing instant blindness. “I wanna see what you look like.”
In no time at all, my father toted a headful of luscious locks, rivaling his big sister’s hair in length and blonde, golden glory. No doubt, it drove Pawpaw Buck bonkers, spurring words of aggravation each time he peeked out a window of his trailer at my father and his sister, who promptly waved at their daddy from the window of the trailer next door.
After she and Pawpaw Buck divorced, Mawmaw Lottie took the kids and moved approximately 15 or so feet away from Pawpaw Buck. One might say she deliberately wanted Pawpaw Buck to see their lil’ Doe Doe’s new hairdo.
I reckon some passive-aggressive jabs pack a pretty mean punch.
Now, following in our father’s footsteps, my little sister, Hannah Shay, didn’t have a lot of hair for quite some time, either. However, unlike our father, whose childhood hair was routinely mowed with a razor, Hannah’s hair was just naturally stubborn, refusing to grow until she was almost 3.
Prior to then, our mother applied dabs of toothpaste to the tiny tuft of hair that Hannah managed to sprout on the very top of her head, giving the little twig the reinforcement it desperately needed to hold up a bow.
Myself, I had a full cotton top by the time I was in my Terrible Twos. Sparing me the buzz cuts he endured during his youth, my father didn’t seem to worry himself too much over my hairdo. As long as I didn’t look like I’d just rolled out of bed while out in public, then I wouldn’t risk embarrassing the Huffman name.
I’ve normally kept the same hairdo over the years: not too long, not too short. Of course, I’ve licked my ego’s poor wounds when barbers have managed to jack me up, but time always brought healing, usually in about three weeks or so.
Now, I do recall sporting a mullet for a time as a kid, but I never had a rat tail. A cousin of mine grew one of those during early elementary school, one so magnificent it belonged in an action movie. His was, indeed, a movie-star rat tail.
Envious, I aggravated my cousin on a daily basis: “Yeah, I bet you’d cry if that thing got cut off!”
For a while, my cousin managed to ignore me. Then, one day, right as my taunting was reaching its crescendo, my cousin abruptly reached in his backpack, pulled out a small pair of scissors and snipped the rat tail off. Handing it to me, he snapped, “You see I ain’t cryin’ now, am I? So go on and take it!”
Instantly, I felt my envy turn to regret as I muttered to him, “Man, you take the fun out of everything…”
