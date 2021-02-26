Huffman: Hairdos and hair-don’ts

Now, following in our father’s footsteps, my little sister, Hannah Shay, didn’t have a lot of hair for quite some time, either. However, unlike our father, whose childhood hair was routinely mowed with a razor, Hannah’s hair was just naturally stubborn, refusing to grow until she was almost 3.

Prior to then, our mother applied dabs of toothpaste to the tiny tuft of hair that Hannah managed to sprout on the very top of her head, giving the little twig the reinforcement it desperately needed to hold up a bow.

Myself, I had a full cotton top by the time I was in my Terrible Twos. Sparing me the buzz cuts he endured during his youth, my father didn’t seem to worry himself too much over my hairdo. As long as I didn’t look like I’d just rolled out of bed while out in public, then I wouldn’t risk embarrassing the Huffman name.

I’ve normally kept the same hairdo over the years: not too long, not too short. Of course, I’ve licked my ego’s poor wounds when barbers have managed to jack me up, but time always brought healing, usually in about three weeks or so.

Now, I do recall sporting a mullet for a time as a kid, but I never had a rat tail. A cousin of mine grew one of those during early elementary school, one so magnificent it belonged in an action movie. His was, indeed, a movie-star rat tail.