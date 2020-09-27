Huffman: He didn’t give a hoot about no football

Every time my father rolled into downtown Gordo, the chief never missed a chance to stop him. Pawpaw Buck, in turn, figured it was time to set the record straight.

“My boy doesn’t do no drugs,” he told the chief, emphasizing his statement with a single proud nod.

The chief dropped his habit. To be fair, that old ride did look mighty sketchy.

Of course, it never hurts to put a leash on impulsive judgment. My father got a good whiff of this lesson while flipping through some old pictures, his face abruptly contorting into a grimace as his eyes painfully absorbed a particular picture.

“Eeeew, Daddy! Who’s this ugly woman?” he asked Pawpaw Buck, who promptly adjusted his glasses to take a gander.

“Boy! That’s your mama!”

I reckon it never hurts to do some quiet research. Otherwise, you risk eating your foot the moment you open your mouth.

In fact, it was arguably a lack of research that resulted with a pre-teenage Doe Doe getting to see a particular movie during his very first trip to a theater.

Cheech and Chong’s “Up in Smoke.”