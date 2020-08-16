Huffman: He's naturally awesome

“Kaleb just told me that he wants to make the house look awesome before Daddy gets home and that he’ll give us hugs and kisses. You better say something nice to that baby when you get here.”
This was a text my wife, Kim, sent me last week.
Now, I did say something nice to my 5-year-old son, and I did give and get hugs and kisses. But Kaleb wasn’t present in the kitchen when I got home that day, so my immediate reaction to my wife went something like this:
“What in the world did y’all do to the kitchen floor?”
Six sheets of construction paper were laid out in a semi-triangle pattern, held in place on the tile with blue painter’s tape. My wife explained that our son had made a “dance floor.”
Kaleb aims to teach us all to dance via color-coordinated choreography. The fact that it’s all going to take place directly in front of the fridge is not lost on me.
My son understands motivation.
I’m on board with the whole dance floor thing. My two left feet need all the help they can get, and I trust that Kaleb knows exactly what he’s doing.
Favoritism aside, my son is a genius. His latest obsession with painter’s tape is simply another phase in his epic journey to become even more brilliant and someday take good care of his devoted, immensely humble and most definitely deserving daddy.
After all, that cozy cottage conveniently located between Kaleb’s future mansion and a soul-soothing waterfall is neither going to pay for nor build itself, y’know.
This is one reason why I cheer my son onward. The much bigger reasons include my unconditional love for him, as well as my sheer fascination with his creativity.
All it’s costing me right now are rolls of painter’s tape.
Recently, Kaleb made a “bridge” for the box turtle he found in our little backyard garden, tearing off and combining multiple long strips of tape to create a sort of ramp from our patio floor up to our wicker loveseat.
The rest is up to the turtle if he wants to climb, sit and enjoy a better view of the yard from the loveseat.
Kaleb also uses the tape to seal envelopes, giving extra security to all the drawings and paintings he mails family and friends. Likewise, he’s become awfully fond of posting samples from his art gallery and urgent memos (all dictated to his mommy) in random spots throughout the house.
“You’re good to go after you pass the white,” reads one message taped to the wall at the foot of the stairs. Apparently, it means you’re not allowed to blast off into a full-fledged run until you’ve reached the top of the stairs.
Safety first.
Another message, posted in the hallway leading to the kitchen, warns, “If somebody comes next to you, you stop.”
About time somebody did something to reduce some of those hallway traffic jams.
My wife also took note of the sheer effectiveness of Kaleb’s memos. As a result, our crafty neighbor delivered to us a large piece of plywood shaped and painted to look like a red pencil. The center portion is a chalkboard.
Last Wednesday, the chalkboard heralded a major milestone in Kaleb’s life: “1st Day of Kindergarten.”
That morning, we ate sausage, eggs and chocolate chip waffles. We took plenty of pictures to inspire plenty of eye rolls from Kaleb, and we reviewed an infinite amount of reminders and tips to help make the first day a smidge simpler.
When we pulled up to school, a teacher motioned for Kaleb, all masked-up and super alert, to come forth.
“I wish he didn’t have to wear a mask,” my wife sighed as we watched him head toward the entrance. “I hope he does okay.”
I agreed, but this I know for sure: Anyone who’s smart enough to do all sorts of cool things with painter’s tape can handle anything.
They’re just naturally awesome like that.
This thought brought a smile to my face, and my smile beamed when Kaleb turned around and gave us a quick wave.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
