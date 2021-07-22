Huffman: Kaleb's Super Duper Lizard Fooler

Lizards are awful hard to catch.

Equipped with super swift reflexes, those reptilian ninjas can sense and thwart practically any ambush – dashing, dodging and climbing about before vanishing without a trace.

In fact, the only person I’ve ever known to have had faster reflexes was my great-grandfather, Henry Sanders. He proved this at a carnival once while taking on a challenge that consisted of the dropping of a short and slim aluminum rod. Folks were told to reach out and try to grab the rod as soon as it was released.

Most folks could grab it about midway. My grandfather could grasp the rod’s bottom end the very second it dropped.

Perhaps, back when he was a spunky kid during the Depression, my grandfather studied and mastered the ancient, cold-blooded art of Lizard Fu. If so, it not only accelerated his physical movements, but his temper, too.

Of course, mastering something as strenuous as Lizard Fu takes quite a bit of time, and my 6-year-old son, Kaleb, has far too many other things he’d like to do before school starts back. Still, he sure would like to mark “Catch a Goldang Lizard” off his Summer Bucket List.

That’s why he recently created the patent-pending Super Duper Lizard Fooler.