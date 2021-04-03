Huffman: Seeing is hearing

“Casper” we called him, though he never knew it. He also had the loudest, most resounding bark I’ve ever heard, though he never knew that, either.

Casper, you see, was deaf.

A Border Collie mix, Casper’s rough coat was predominantly white like powdered sugar, having only a few little brown stains here and there, and his frosty blue eyes were very calming to look into… A good thing, as it was always nerve-racking when Casper got the itch to wander off from my boyhood home.

Calling to him was pointless. To find Casper, you were limited to two strategies: (1) Hope Casper found you; (2) Hope something stirred Casper to barking.

That dog sure was stingy with his barks. But, let me tell you, once he got fired up, you could blindfold yourself and walk right to him. And once Casper spotted you, he’d dash on over and greet you so ecstatically that you’d swear he was the one who’d been searching for you the whole time.

Maybe that’s why his eyes were always so calming. They reflected his own ear-scratching serenity each time he caught sight of those he loved. He could also see that we loved him. He didn’t have to hear us say it.