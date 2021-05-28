Huffman: ‘Simplicity outshines complexity’

Breeding stressors.
If there’s one thing life does exceptionally well, it’s breeding stressors. And not only does life breed them, it lets those mischievous hoodlums run amok with no curfew. That’s why, on occasion, it helps to have a little reminder to loosen up.
Enjoy the simple things.
Any simple thing will do: sitting on the porch and sipping coffee as the sun rises or sets; visiting cherished kinfolk or friends who are all too eager to swap stories and gossip of various proportions; taking a brisk walk through the countryside, letting your eyes absorb all the relaxing scenery.
Just keep it simple and enjoy.
Kason, my 1-year-old son, recently gave me this little reminder. Stepping inside the house after grappling with a stressful day, I instantly spotted my baby boy sitting buck naked on a package of ramen noodles, a thumb planted squarely in his mouth.
He looked totally at peace, his sweet cherubic face radiating pure serenity and innocence.
Taking in the sight, I felt the shackles to my stressors loosen and slip off. The sensation sweetened my mood, inspiring my exhausted face to produce a mighty affectionate smile. All the worldly pressures eased off, and all it took was a simple thing.
Simplicity outshines complexity.
This motto has served as a nifty life jacket for my sanity lately, keeping it afloat when life stressors have become hell-bent on making it drown.
My sons and their boyhood silliness, naturally, supply the motto with special meaning.
Just recently, Kaleb, my 6-year-old son, caught his first fish, a little bass from the little pond on Mawmaw Sue’s land. Pop, my stepfather, snagged the fish on his line, but it was Kaleb who reeled that sucker in.
Now, Kaleb declined to hold his first fish – not out of fear, mind you, but genuine concern: “You know it can’t breathe.” That’s a lot nicer than his mother, who as a kid used to pin poor minnows down with a rock to keep from touching them while trying to bait her hook.
Shortly after his first fish, however, Kaleb had a change of heart and grabbed ahold of his second catch, a slightly smaller bass, and lifted it up high for a picture, smiling triumphantly. No doubt, when it comes to pro fishermen, my boy is an official club member.
Any day now, his VIP card should arrive in the mail.
In the meantime, Kaleb’s been busy teaching his baby brother, Kason, the proper ways to have summer fun. In fact, a few days ago, Kason got some schooling in a mud puddle, one that Kaleb specially made with a garden trowel and hose.
Doing a rain dance would be far too easy. Kaleb prefers to get his hands dirty.
Kason, it turns out, prefers to get his head dirty, as evidenced by all the mud his big brother plastered all over him. Kason literally wore a mud toboggan, an accessory my wife deemed a byproduct of sensory play.
I simply deemed it a mess. A silly mess. Simplicity at its finest.
Certainly nothing to stress over.
