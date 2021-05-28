Huffman: ‘Simplicity outshines complexity’

Simplicity outshines complexity.

This motto has served as a nifty life jacket for my sanity lately, keeping it afloat when life stressors have become hell-bent on making it drown.

My sons and their boyhood silliness, naturally, supply the motto with special meaning.

Just recently, Kaleb, my 6-year-old son, caught his first fish, a little bass from the little pond on Mawmaw Sue’s land. Pop, my stepfather, snagged the fish on his line, but it was Kaleb who reeled that sucker in.

Now, Kaleb declined to hold his first fish – not out of fear, mind you, but genuine concern: “You know it can’t breathe.” That’s a lot nicer than his mother, who as a kid used to pin poor minnows down with a rock to keep from touching them while trying to bait her hook.

Shortly after his first fish, however, Kaleb had a change of heart and grabbed ahold of his second catch, a slightly smaller bass, and lifted it up high for a picture, smiling triumphantly. No doubt, when it comes to pro fishermen, my boy is an official club member.

Any day now, his VIP card should arrive in the mail.