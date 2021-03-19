Huffman: 'Some folks can make anything happen'

Legend has it that Cousin Ben made some mighty powerful moonshine back in his day.
Mighty powerful.
Keeping his still hidden in an old country well, Cousin Ben was quite the entrepreneur in the backwoods moonshine market, an operation he conducted, alongside another relative, throughout his life.
Now, Cousin Ben was a man who thirsted for very high quality, meaning his special brew was guaranteed to come out of the jug kicking like a mule whose poor rump is being ate up by fire ants.
“I make it right,” Cousin Ben assured his customers. “I don’t make it weak.”
His blue 1954 Ford could’ve vouched for that.
Once, during the 1980s, Cousin Ben called his daughter, Mary, to ask if she’d pick him up a pack of Pall Malls from the store. Thanking her once she arrived at his place, Cousin Ben remarked that his pickup didn’t have no gas.
“Then you should’ve told me, Daddy, and I’d have brought you some gas from the store,” Mary told him, shaking her head.
But Cousin Ben shook his head, too. Heading over to the back of his truck, he grabbed one of the four jugs of moonshine that were loaded up, then popped the cork and took a good swig.
The rest he gave to his pickup, wetting the gas tank's whistle.
Shocked, his daughter exclaimed, “Daddy! You can’t do that! You done tore your truck up!”
“Naw, that’s jet fuel,” he said, hopping behind the wheel. “It’ll clean that motor right up.”
Sure enough, the Ford cranked without hesitation, rumbling with a renewed eagerness to help Cousin Ben run his errands that day.
I reckon people like Cousin Ben are gifted like that. Some folks can make anything happen, bucking all sorts of odds and short-sighted restraints those ornery Adult World Doubts throw at ’em. I have a feeling my 6-year-old son, Kaleb, an esteemed engineer of cardboard-manufactured inventions and master of time travel, is one of these folks, too.
Recently, he upgraded the staircase in our house, replacing it with a nifty elevator that’s equipped with a state-of-the-art elevator voice and human operator. To go up, simply let Kaleb press the red button he drew on paper and taped to the wall.
Right on cue, you’ll hear the elevator voice, which sounds an awful lot like Kaleb, give the command, “All aboard! Please watch your step!”
Now, at first, it may seem like you’re walking up some steps. But don’t let your adult eyeballs, which have undoubtedly spent quite a bit of time soaking in those Adult World Doubts, fool you. You are, indeed, riding in an elevator.
I know this because Kaleb told me so:
“It’s pretend, Daddy! It’s not stairs, okay? It’s a pretend elevator!”
I must say, I’m very impressed with our home’s elevator. It gives smooth and efficient rides up and down, all thanks to the awesome genius who put it together.
Folks like Kaleb and Cousin Ben will tell you, ain’t hardly nothin’ in this world that’s too far-fetched. Some folks can make anything happen.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com. His book, “The Portable Creek: Southern Nostalgia and Other Shenanigans,” is available to order from Amazon and Barnes & Noble. You can follow Keith Huffman at facebook.com/authorKeithHuffman.