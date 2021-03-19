Huffman: 'Some folks can make anything happen'

The rest he gave to his pickup, wetting the gas tank's whistle.

Shocked, his daughter exclaimed, “Daddy! You can’t do that! You done tore your truck up!”

“Naw, that’s jet fuel,” he said, hopping behind the wheel. “It’ll clean that motor right up.”

Sure enough, the Ford cranked without hesitation, rumbling with a renewed eagerness to help Cousin Ben run his errands that day.

I reckon people like Cousin Ben are gifted like that. Some folks can make anything happen, bucking all sorts of odds and short-sighted restraints those ornery Adult World Doubts throw at ’em. I have a feeling my 6-year-old son, Kaleb, an esteemed engineer of cardboard-manufactured inventions and master of time travel, is one of these folks, too.

Recently, he upgraded the staircase in our house, replacing it with a nifty elevator that’s equipped with a state-of-the-art elevator voice and human operator. To go up, simply let Kaleb press the red button he drew on paper and taped to the wall.

Right on cue, you’ll hear the elevator voice, which sounds an awful lot like Kaleb, give the command, “All aboard! Please watch your step!”