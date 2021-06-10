Huffman: ‘Some things are just meant to work out’

I reckon after nearly six decades have gone by, folks got an awful lot of catching up to do. That’s certainly the impression I got as I watched people approach the steadily moving Gator.

No doubt, parades are great for homecomings. Not so much for long-winded conversations.

But the conversation – or inquiry – that most amused me was the one between myself and David, who turned his head to address me. I was riding in the back of the rumbling Gator, sitting on a wobbly fold-out chair I’d borrowed from the library.

“You see any mules anywhere behind you, Keith?”

David’s blue eyes twinkled with childlike yearning. Keeping a firm hold on the cab’s frame, I rotated and scanned all the attractions following us for any trace of a mule.

Turns out mules are superb competitors when it comes to hide-and-seek.

“I’m afraid I don’t see any, David.”

Perhaps it was simply due to the way he was sitting, but David sure appeared to deflate a bit upon hearing my report. For a moment, I considered assuring him that he’d been interacting with a purebred jackass in the back of the Gator all along. But, instantly, David perked back up as more spectators called out.