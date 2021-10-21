Huffman: Sometimes being a scaredy-cat isn’t a bad thing

Thoughts of the thing – that ugly, dreadful thing – still give me the heebie-jeebies, even though I have no vivid memories of being afraid of it. Instead, I have assurances from my parents that the blasted thing absolutely terrified me as a baby.
The spooky mask recently turned up in an old family photo. It shows a very young me in a clown suit that was made by Mawmaw Sue Sanders for my first Halloween. The photo also features my mother, donning a pointy witch’s hat, plus my father, who’s wearing the evil mask.
My mother is smiling in the photo. I look utterly confused by the whole setup. I must not have known, at the time, that I was in very close proximity to pure terror. Otherwise, I’d have surely been bawling. No doubt, I likely did bawl shortly after the photo was taken, knowing my father’s compulsive tendency to pester and wisecrack.
The fact that I was a big scaredy-cat only intensified my father’s compulsions.
As a child, I was practically afraid of everything: abyss-like darkness, nose-bleeding heights, crashing noises and maniacal boogeymen of all shades, shapes and sizes.
You name it, I feared it.
But the most terrifying of anything was when I brought home a bad report card from school – or, rather, the butt-burning consequence that followed.
My father, Doe Doe, was lucky. When he was a kid, his daddy, Pawpaw Buck, could barely read. The old man certainly didn’t know what the marks on my father’s report card meant.
Ol’ Doe Doe could’ve brought home all A’s, and Pawpaw Buck would’ve still scolded him, “Yeah, you can do better.”
Of course, my father never brought home all A’s. He also never suffered any real consequences for bringing home a bad report card. He was never made to feel afraid.
Pawpaw Buck didn’t fear much of anything himself, always being far more likely to flirt with terror than run from it, like a scaredy-cat. In fact, the only one who could strike true fear in him was his daughter, my Aunt Stacy, or “Monkey Doodle.”
Monkey Doodle was prone to monkeying around. Weekend parties always on her radar, Aunt Stacy never went anywhere without a cooler for ice and drinks. The wild life taught her to always be prepared.
There was a point during her teens, though, when life got way too wild, and Pawpaw Buck sent his Monkey Doodle to Florida to live with her mother, Mawmaw Lottie. The old man feared that, if Aunt Stacy stayed in Alabama, she’d end up pregnant before graduating high school.
The move was made, and in the summer of 1985, Pawpaw Buck received a letter in the mail from Aunt Stacy. Inside the envelope was a copy of her diploma, plus a heartfelt note that triumphantly declared, “And I ain’t pregnant!”
Pawpaw Buck grinned as my father read it to him. I reckon that, sometimes, being a scaredy-cat ain’t such a bad thing.
Keith Huffman’s book, “The Portable Creek: Southern Nostalgia and Other Shenanigans,” is available to order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and keithhuffman.com.