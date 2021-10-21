Huffman: Sometimes being a scaredy-cat isn’t a bad thing

My father, Doe Doe, was lucky. When he was a kid, his daddy, Pawpaw Buck, could barely read. The old man certainly didn’t know what the marks on my father’s report card meant.

Ol’ Doe Doe could’ve brought home all A’s, and Pawpaw Buck would’ve still scolded him, “Yeah, you can do better.”

Of course, my father never brought home all A’s. He also never suffered any real consequences for bringing home a bad report card. He was never made to feel afraid.

Pawpaw Buck didn’t fear much of anything himself, always being far more likely to flirt with terror than run from it, like a scaredy-cat. In fact, the only one who could strike true fear in him was his daughter, my Aunt Stacy, or “Monkey Doodle.”

Monkey Doodle was prone to monkeying around. Weekend parties always on her radar, Aunt Stacy never went anywhere without a cooler for ice and drinks. The wild life taught her to always be prepared.

There was a point during her teens, though, when life got way too wild, and Pawpaw Buck sent his Monkey Doodle to Florida to live with her mother, Mawmaw Lottie. The old man feared that, if Aunt Stacy stayed in Alabama, she’d end up pregnant before graduating high school.