Huffman: ‘Sometimes you just gotta take a stand’

The best BBQ sandwich I ever had was also the most painful thing I ever ate.

No foolin’.

Cooked, assembled and wrapped in plastic inside an old country gas station, the sandwich was delivered to me by a friend who’d gone to grab us something to eat.

We’d been working outside in the sweltering summer heat. Having foolishly skipped breakfast, I was as hungry as I was pouring sweat. You could’ve brought me a bowl of dust and I’d have devoured it, deeming myself blessed for having received such a magnificent feast.

If you’re hungry enough, I imagine dust can taste just as good as a sizzling ribeye.

But, on this day, I was spared a helping of dust for the most scrumptious BBQ sandwich I’d ever laid eyes on. Its buns super soggy from sauce the color of rust, the sandwich’s juicy pulled pork absolutely refused to be contained, bursting at the seams all around and calling directly to my tongue:

Sure enough, my tongue came a-running, and that first bite was the juiciest, most tender taste of pure heaven I’ll ever experience. The second bite, however, was when things took an agonizing turn.