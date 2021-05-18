Huffman: ‘Sometimes you just gotta take a stand’

The best BBQ sandwich I ever had was also the most painful thing I ever ate.
No foolin’.
Cooked, assembled and wrapped in plastic inside an old country gas station, the sandwich was delivered to me by a friend who’d gone to grab us something to eat.
We’d been working outside in the sweltering summer heat. Having foolishly skipped breakfast, I was as hungry as I was pouring sweat. You could’ve brought me a bowl of dust and I’d have devoured it, deeming myself blessed for having received such a magnificent feast.
If you’re hungry enough, I imagine dust can taste just as good as a sizzling ribeye.
But, on this day, I was spared a helping of dust for the most scrumptious BBQ sandwich I’d ever laid eyes on. Its buns super soggy from sauce the color of rust, the sandwich’s juicy pulled pork absolutely refused to be contained, bursting at the seams all around and calling directly to my tongue:
Sure enough, my tongue came a-running, and that first bite was the juiciest, most tender taste of pure heaven I’ll ever experience. The second bite, however, was when things took an agonizing turn.
The roof of my mouth was suddenly lit on fire, a raging inferno, instantly causing me to simultaneously clamp my teeth down and gag, my eyes and face burning dark red. Managing to regain a smidge of control, I soon discovered what had caused me so much pain after spitting it out on the ground.
A yellow jacket.
Directly above my tongue, the center of my mouth swelled and throbbed. But the pit of my stomach still felt mighty hollow. And so, after checking my sandwich for any other intruders, I promptly lifted it back to my mouth and took another bite.
The tangy sauce entered the sore and unleashed more searing pain. But press on I did, chewing with all my might, fighting back tears for the sake of my starving gut.
Sometimes you just gotta take a stand.
Uncle Hubert McCrackin, God rest his ornery soul, would’ve agreed. Having raised three beautiful daughters, Uncle Hubert became well accustomed to making the acquaintances of multiple prospective suitors during his girls’ teenage years.
Naturally, no young buck was remotely qualified to make the cut in Uncle Hubert’s eyes, but some of them fell mighty, mighty short. As a result, Uncle Hubert realized right away that a firm stand would need to be taken.
Now, Uncle Hubert didn’t care for tug-of-wars. Took up too much energy. So, rather than waste time lecturing and forbidding his daughters from seeing the extremely wild bucks, Uncle Hubert took it upon himself to invite those hoodlums to dinner and other family functions.
“I love this guy!” he’d chortle, throwing an arm around the fella and looking a daughter straight in the eye. “You sure picked a good’un!”