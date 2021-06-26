Huffman: The Backwoods Cupid

The opportunity was there – right there – within reach. It was practically being handed to the fella, but he just couldn’t bring himself to grab hold.
“I just can’t do it,” he said, head shaking and arms crossed. “I just can’t.”
His response summoned a dismissive sneer upon the face of Pawpaw Buck Huffman, who promptly grumbled, “Can’t do it? You a good man. This gal I’m trying to hook you up with is a good woman. So what, exactly, is the problem?”
“Man, I can’t cheat on my lady, Buck. I can’t do that to her.”
“Why not? She just might be doin’ it to you…”
No telling where the rest of that little chat with his friend went. But Pawpaw Buck sure fancied himself as quite the matchmaker.
He was, for good or ill, the Backwoods Cupid.
Naturally, my father, Doe Doe, was no stranger to his daddy’s matchmaking shenanigans:
“Sho’nuff, Doe Doe, that gal’s got the steamin’ hots for you. Man, you ought to hear all the things folks been saying she said about you. That’s my boy! You ought to give her a call.”
“Daddy, I can’t do that! I’m married!”
“You right, Doe Doe. You’re a married man now. You can’t be doing that. Damn, son, git your mind out the gutter.”
Meanwhile, my mother would be sitting next to my father, stewing and biting her tongue. She was taught to always respect her elders.
Otherwise, the Backwoods Cupid would’ve gotten his meddlesome arrows snapped like twigs.
Of course, Pawpaw Buck wasn’t content to focus only on the love lives of others. He had his own affairs to attend to.
There was the time he and my teenage father were riding to town, and a little dog darted out from a yard and in front of the car. My father hit the brake, but it was too late.
“Aww no!" my father exclaimed. “I gotta turn around, Daddy, and let those folks know about their dog. I sort of know those folks.”
Apparently, a young woman in the house wanted to get to know my father even better. It sure looked that way, given all the flirtatious hugs she kept giving him as he tried telling her about the little dog’s fate.
It sure got Pawpaw Buck’s attention, and he voiced his intentions once they got back on the road:
“Doe Doe, I think later this evening I’m gonna head down this way again by myself. I’m gonna hit the big dog!”
Some may say Pawpaw Buck lacked good sense. For a time, he lacked sobriety, a factor that played a key role in one of his marriages that lasted only a couple days.
Absolutely sloshed when he and a lady friend stopped by the courthouse, Pawpaw Buck promptly returned upon sobering up enough to get the matter annulled. The realization that he’d volunteered to be the new daddy for a gaggle of kids undoubtedly spurred him on.
Afterward, the Backwoods Cupid resumed his quest for passion. No doubt, when the opportunity for love gets to dangling, some folks are exceptionally eager to seize it.
Keith Huffman’s book, “The Portable Creek: Southern Nostalgia and Other Shenanigans,” is available to order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.