Huffman: The Backwoods Cupid

“You right, Doe Doe. You’re a married man now. You can’t be doing that. Damn, son, git your mind out the gutter.”

Meanwhile, my mother would be sitting next to my father, stewing and biting her tongue. She was taught to always respect her elders.

Otherwise, the Backwoods Cupid would’ve gotten his meddlesome arrows snapped like twigs.

Of course, Pawpaw Buck wasn’t content to focus only on the love lives of others. He had his own affairs to attend to.

There was the time he and my teenage father were riding to town, and a little dog darted out from a yard and in front of the car. My father hit the brake, but it was too late.

“Aww no!" my father exclaimed. “I gotta turn around, Daddy, and let those folks know about their dog. I sort of know those folks.”

Apparently, a young woman in the house wanted to get to know my father even better. It sure looked that way, given all the flirtatious hugs she kept giving him as he tried telling her about the little dog’s fate.

It sure got Pawpaw Buck’s attention, and he voiced his intentions once they got back on the road: