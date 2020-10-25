Huffman: ‘The soothingest of soothers’

I reckon Kaleb figured his pumpkin needed a haircut. He’ll be getting one soon, too.

Our pumpkins will make terrific jack-o’-lanterns, and Kaleb has already picked faces for three of them: happy, silly, and “super, super, SUPER scary.” No word yet on Baby Kason’s pumpkin, but if we’re aiming for something authentic, then it’ll have to be a possum-grinnin’ face with two little bottom teeth, all drowning in drool.

To save time, all you’d have to do is carve some space to insert a little mirror, then simply sit Kason in front of it.

I remember the joys of carving jack-o’-lanterns when I was a kid. I also remember how October meant I’d be helping Mawmaw Sue Sanders fill buckets with pecans, the key ingredients for many of her delicious pies, cakes and candies.

Just as she knew the best spots to cast her line while fishing, Mawmaw Sue also had a knack for finding the most productive pecan trees.

She had a knack for getting her point across, too. Still does.

Years ago, after some fast food workers failed to honor her request to hold the mustard while making her hamburger, Mawmaw Sue gave them the benefit of the doubt and drove back around the drive-thru to request a redo on her order.