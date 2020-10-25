Huffman: ‘The soothingest of soothers’

“Apples.”
That’s what my son, Kaleb, said when he spotted a group of pumpkins a few years ago at age 2. He was amazed by the sheer size of those orange apples, spreading his little arms wide as he tried to lift one off the ground, to no avail.
“It stuck,” he said.
This and other fond recollections surfaced during my family’s recent visit to a pumpkin patch. We’ve visited one each year since Kaleb was born, and this year a masked Kaleb was anxious to take his baby brother, Kason, for the first time.
Now, Kaleb doesn’t take pumpkin hunting lightly. All selections must meet his precise specifications (e.g., height, weight, roundness, shade of orange, stem or stemless), all of which vary depending on the person he has in mind while choosing.
My pumpkin is especially plump, with a cowlick stem, skin tone the color of fire, and a very pronounced rugged exterior that undoubtedly masks an exceptionally mushy interior. My wife, Kim, received a slightly smaller pumpkin with smoother features. Hers also lacks a stem, perhaps referencing the loss of sanity Kim’s endured in weathering Kaleb’s daily shenanigans.
Baby Kason was given the smallest and palest pumpkin. His needs more time to ripen, at least if it aims to catch up to Kaleb’s, whose pumpkin used to don an upright Alfalfa stem like mine, until he removed it.
I reckon Kaleb figured his pumpkin needed a haircut. He’ll be getting one soon, too.
Our pumpkins will make terrific jack-o’-lanterns, and Kaleb has already picked faces for three of them: happy, silly, and “super, super, SUPER scary.” No word yet on Baby Kason’s pumpkin, but if we’re aiming for something authentic, then it’ll have to be a possum-grinnin’ face with two little bottom teeth, all drowning in drool.
To save time, all you’d have to do is carve some space to insert a little mirror, then simply sit Kason in front of it.
I remember the joys of carving jack-o’-lanterns when I was a kid. I also remember how October meant I’d be helping Mawmaw Sue Sanders fill buckets with pecans, the key ingredients for many of her delicious pies, cakes and candies.
Just as she knew the best spots to cast her line while fishing, Mawmaw Sue also had a knack for finding the most productive pecan trees.
She had a knack for getting her point across, too. Still does.
Years ago, after some fast food workers failed to honor her request to hold the mustard while making her hamburger, Mawmaw Sue gave them the benefit of the doubt and drove back around the drive-thru to request a redo on her order.
Upon being given yet another burger splattered with mustard, she promptly hurled the thing at the closed drive-thru window, where it stayed glued as she drove away. To her credit, Mawmaw Sue didn’t raise her voice at them.
No, that’s something she’s always reserved for Pawpaw Jim, who seems to keep getting increasingly — selectively? — deafer each year.
I remember, when I was a little kid, how I asked Santa Claus to please bring Pawpaw Jim a good pair of earmuffs to protect his poor eardrums. To my knowledge, Santa never made that delivery, meaning Pawpaw Jim’s ears deserved all that rattling.
That, or ol’ Santa’s afraid of getting an earful from Mawmaw Sue, too.
Now, when it came to me, Mawmaw Sue was always gentle, the soothingest of soothers. She still is.
Growing up, it seemed to me there was nothing Mawmaw Sue couldn’t do. She had the answer for every problem and could fix practically anything that broke down, especially push lawn mowers. She could remove splinters of any size, pain-free, as well as show you how to properly lift her little ornery dog, Max, without him taking a good nip at you.
Mawmaw Sue also could — can — make anything, ranging from varieties of home-cooked meals and desserts, to nifty home decorations that always excel in inspiring warmth and coziness. She even made my first Halloween costume, a little clown suit.
If she wanted, I’ll bet she could even grow pumpkin-sized apples. Lord knows I’ve got the faith.
Keith Huffman can be reached at kmhuffman86@gmail.com.
