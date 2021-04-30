Huffman: The Tooth Fairy and the money box

Kaleb, you see, is a light sleeper. You could drop a pin on the carpet in his room, and his sleeping eyes would instantly pop open, fully alert.

A nifty plan emerged from some mighty fast brainstorming: Kaleb agreed that he had many, many stuffed animals on his bed, and this could easily cause some serious confusion for the Tooth Fairy during her search for the calcified treasure.

To make it easier for her, Kaleb agreed to put his tooth in a Ziploc, which was afterward taped to the outside of his bedroom door.

Fulfilling her duty, the Tooth Fairy paid our house a visit. Nobody knows exactly when she stopped by, but the cash that was left in Kaleb’s Ziploc proved she’d made the exchange.

With the exchange, however, came another matter: Kaleb insisted he needed a “money box.”

At one time, he’d made a cardboard money vault, but I reckon that was too big to keep in the house. Otherwise, why would his mommy see fit to take his money out one day and throw the vault away?