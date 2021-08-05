Huffman: To hurry, or not to hurry

A big hurry.
Decades ago, my father, Doe Doe, was always in a big hurry, but the well crank always took its sweet time coming up.
As a teenager in the 1980s, my father lived with his daddy, Pawpaw Buck, in a little trailer in the little West Alabama community of Zion.
God’s lil’ country.
Lacking indoor plumbing, my father and Pawpaw Buck relied on an old wooden outhouse that stood behind their home, plus an equally aging stone well out front.
To bathe, well water was drawn and heated, and a big pan was used as a tub. Getting a drink required the flexing of arm muscles, too, followed by the scoop of a dipper to sample some thirst-quenching refreshment from the bucket.
My father says that well provided the coldest, most satisfying drinks he’s ever gulped down. Yet, back then, the very thought of being seen drawing up water by folks blessed with functioning kitchen sinks absolutely mortified him.
Naturally, the well crank sensed this and delighted in requiring a little more elbow grease to be applied before it would remotely consider turning. It sure seemed that way, and my father was ever so watchful for any pointing fingers or nosey cars passing by on the dirt road by Pawpaw Buck’s home.
Disaster was bound to happen, taking its mark one day shortly after Pawpaw Buck told my father to go fetch some water. His paranoia cranked and rattling, my father hurried to get the bucket drawn, his fearful gaze fixed on the dirt road just a few feet away.
Suddenly, a rumbling motor sent a jaw-clenching shock through him, instantly causing my father to let go of the crank and dash out of sight. The bucket, which was brand-spanking-new and had gotten raised nearly to the top, plummeted.
The bottom busted out.
In no time at all, Pawpaw Buck laid into my father mighty hard that day.
Now, Pawpaw Buck didn’t care much for big hurries, preferring to do things at his own pace. At the same time, he wasn’t a fan of sluggishness either, at least when it came to other folks.
No one knew that better than Alice, one of Buck’s wives, whose tortoise-like tempo could instantly ignite the old man’s temper:
“Lawd, Alice, it takes you all day to do anything! I swear you can’t get a single room cleaned up between dawn and dusk. Now, if you could move as fast as your eyeballs do when them suckers get to jitterin’ while you drinkin’, you’d be faster than a water bug when the light’s turned on!”
The old man wasn’t exaggerating. Alice’s pupils practically vanished when she drank.
As for her pace, when Alice cooked, nobody ate until late at night. That’s because she’d only cook one part of a meal at a time. If peas needed boiling, she’d tend to them before any collards or meat would be prepared.
And all these things would have to be ready before any cornbread entered the oven.
Appetite growing and gut growling, Pawpaw Buck begged Alice to alter her cooking routine. But ol’ Alice would have none of it.
She wasn’t about to get in no big hurry.
