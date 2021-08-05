Huffman: To hurry, or not to hurry

Disaster was bound to happen, taking its mark one day shortly after Pawpaw Buck told my father to go fetch some water. His paranoia cranked and rattling, my father hurried to get the bucket drawn, his fearful gaze fixed on the dirt road just a few feet away.

Suddenly, a rumbling motor sent a jaw-clenching shock through him, instantly causing my father to let go of the crank and dash out of sight. The bucket, which was brand-spanking-new and had gotten raised nearly to the top, plummeted.

The bottom busted out.

In no time at all, Pawpaw Buck laid into my father mighty hard that day.

Now, Pawpaw Buck didn’t care much for big hurries, preferring to do things at his own pace. At the same time, he wasn’t a fan of sluggishness either, at least when it came to other folks.

No one knew that better than Alice, one of Buck’s wives, whose tortoise-like tempo could instantly ignite the old man’s temper:

“Lawd, Alice, it takes you all day to do anything! I swear you can’t get a single room cleaned up between dawn and dusk. Now, if you could move as fast as your eyeballs do when them suckers get to jitterin’ while you drinkin’, you’d be faster than a water bug when the light’s turned on!”