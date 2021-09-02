Huffman: Trouble aplenty for good ol’ Kenny

Calling for back-up, the paramedics received the awful news that no other ambulances were available. Refusing to give up, they reached out to a last resort: a funeral home.

Shortly afterward, as the paramedics desperately worked to get the ambulance running again, a hearse pulled up and followed Kenny to the hospital. Its presence certainly added the extra emphasis that was needed for the situation, as the ambulance’s siren stopped working during the rest of the drive.

Kenny received 18 pints of blood during that hospital stay. But he bounced back, just as he did the other three times a chainsaw struck him. He’s even had three trees to fall on him.

But ol’ Kenny’s a fighter, and lately he’s been whipping cancer. When he can, he and my father ride motorcycles, going on benefit rides and crossing items off their bucket lists.

Kenny looks forward to every trip, even the time he was trailing other bikes while heading toward Fayette, and he just so happened to get stopped by a particular traffic light where, just months prior, he’d previously wrecked his Harley. As he waited for the light to turn, the first vehicle that went by was a hearse.

That time it wasn’t for him. But I reckon the hearse was letting Kenny know it was nearby, in case he needed it.

Keith Huffman’s book, “The Portable Creek: Southern Nostalgia and Other Shenanigans,” is available to order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and keithhuffman.com.