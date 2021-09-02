Huffman: Trouble aplenty for good ol’ Kenny

Unflinching, Kenny’s daddy reached a stopping point in his sermon before stepping down from the pulpit to snatch up his son. Outside they went, where Kenny’s daddy proceeded to whip the devil out of him.

Sure enough, Kenny got his tail tore up that day. On another, nearly a decade later, he almost got his head tore off.

This happened back when a 17-year-old Kenny was helping build a plank fence on a dairy farm in Zion in 1980. As he was trimming the project’s last two boards, Kenny’s chainsaw suddenly kicked back and struck his neck.

Coming out of his back, the blade was merely a quarter of an inch away from nicking his heart. Kenny did, however, remove his own tonsils.

Maintaining consciousness as rags were packed in his neck to try to control the river of blood, Kenny was put in an ambulance and rushed to the nearest doctor in Gordo, who gave Kenny less than 20 minutes to live:

Speeding toward Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa, the paramedics aimed to defy Kenny’s none-too-promising forecast. But things got even grimmer when the ambulance sputtered to a halt on the way to Northport.