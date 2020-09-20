‘I enjoyed being home’

As we drove up Jollit, I told them I’d been in this house and that house all the way up the street. In fact, there were only a handful of houses I’d not been in. That neighborhood was stocked with “chillen,” and I was friends with most of them. Life was good back then. Heck, it still is; only different.

I went back one day this past week with a little more time to spare. While at the stop sign, I almost took a left to head out of there, but something told me to turn right and so I did.

I just wanted to park at the end of the road and walk through the woods for a bit. We played and stayed in those woods. We had club houses and forts everywhere. We even trekked through the woods to watch the filming of “Norma Rae.”

Before I could park, I saw the lady at the edge of her carport. I rolled down my window to say hello. I saw her name on the mailbox and asked if she was the mother of a guy I went to school with. She was. She also heard my stutter and asked if I was the Jody Fuller from the paper. I was. I am.