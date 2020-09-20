‘I enjoyed being home’

My mama and daddy were playing dominoes at their house on Jollit Avenue in May of 1972 when her water broke. I was about to make my world debut, in a hurry, too.
As the crow flies, the hospital was a quarter mile through the woods. Fortunately, they were still able to get there in just a few minutes, because I was on my way, in a hurry, too.
Mama was in labor with my older brother for 24 hours. Then there was me. Dr. Russell wrote 15 minutes, because, according to him, he had to put something.
After being born at Lee County Hospital, now EAMC to those not in the know, I called Jollit Avenue “home” for the next 18 years.
Sweetgum trees dwarfed the three-bedroom home that sat as the last house on the left. You know the kind that was built in the late 60s, the kind where you can lay down in the hallway and touch the doors to all three rooms and the bathroom.
If you had a tail, you could have touched the linen closet. Almost everybody I knew lived in that same style of house. It wasn’t much compared to houses these days, but it was home…a home with a rosebush next to the mailbox.
One day last week, I drove around the old neighborhood and down to the house. I sat at the stop sign for a second or two before moving on. I did see a lady in the yard, but I was short on time. Yep, in a hurry. The girls were with me, too.
As we drove up Jollit, I told them I’d been in this house and that house all the way up the street. In fact, there were only a handful of houses I’d not been in. That neighborhood was stocked with “chillen,” and I was friends with most of them. Life was good back then. Heck, it still is; only different.
I went back one day this past week with a little more time to spare. While at the stop sign, I almost took a left to head out of there, but something told me to turn right and so I did.
I just wanted to park at the end of the road and walk through the woods for a bit. We played and stayed in those woods. We had club houses and forts everywhere. We even trekked through the woods to watch the filming of “Norma Rae.”
Before I could park, I saw the lady at the edge of her carport. I rolled down my window to say hello. I saw her name on the mailbox and asked if she was the mother of a guy I went to school with. She was. She also heard my stutter and asked if I was the Jody Fuller from the paper. I was. I am.
We talked for a long time. We went for a stroll through the yard. I wished I had a metal detector. I’m sure I would have found an old Hot Wheels car. I know where my play spots were. She had some of the trees cut down. One even fell on the house, so the place wasn’t as dark and damp as it was back then. I didn’t mind it back then, because there were thousands of worms under those damp leaves which lead me to catch hundreds of fish at the city lake with my neighbor, Chris.
A creek in a deep ditch used to flow through the back yard, but it has since been filled in to the edge of her property. I caught many a crawdad in the creek. I also cut my foot a time or two on broken glass, but I never worried about glass or snakes. No worries at all. I just wanted to find crawdads, and I did. Lots of them.
I’d put them in the middle of carburetor filters and let them fight on my carport. It was fun, and I’d always put them back in the creek, unless the cat decided she wanted a crunchy snack. I had so much fun in that creek.
She then took me inside. I wanted so badly to lie on that floor to see if I could touch all the doors, but that would have been awkward. It looked nothing like it did back then, but it still felt like home.
It took me back 40 years to all the mischief, all the heartache, but mostly to all the good times we had in that house. We didn’t have a lot, but we had enough. I had a mama who loved me and a big brother who did his best to try to take care of me. There’s a reason it felt like home; it was home.
The rosebush is still next to the mailbox. I think I’ll ask her if I can get a cutting of it to plant at our house. I think that would be special. I enjoyed the walk and talk, the memories, and her hospitality. Most of all, I enjoyed being home.
Thank you, Mrs. Teague.
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, visit www.jodyfuller.com.
