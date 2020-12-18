You probably know the popular Christmas hymn, “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.” What you may, or may not know, is who wrote it and when.

The lyrics to the song began as a poem written by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. The poem was written almost a decade prior to being set to music to be sung as a Christmas hymn. The poem was written on Christmas day, in 1863, when Longfellow heard church bells ringing in the distance.

Wadsworth’s poem was titled “Christmas Bells.” Its first publication appeared in the February 1865 edition of a magazine for young readers called “Our Young Folks.” The poem was not set to music until 1872. The music for the song has changed many times through the years.

One of the more popular arrangements was by Johnny Marks, back in 1956. Bing Crosby recorded Marks’ version later that year. That version of the song has been recorded by various artists and has sold over 5 million copies.

I want to go back to when the words were first written. 1863 probably rings a bell (no pun intended). The middle year of the American Civil War was 1863. If we pay careful attention to the words Wadsworth wrote, he clearly wrote in light of the tragedies he and others suffered during that war.