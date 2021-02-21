Information overload?

Let me say up front…I’m not a hoarder. I like a clean, organized environment. Unfortunately, it takes much dedication on my part to get even a portion of my life to a clean and organized state.

For example, there is a 3-inch high paper heap on the dining table. Another 4-inch mini mountain on the floor. All preserved because they are oh, so important.

Whenever I read something particularly pertinent to our lives, the article is cut out and saved. The problem is I have nowhere to store it.

That’s how the piles get so large. There is valuable information in those mounds of…important stuff.

Some documents are in pdf form, which is a great digital way to conserve beneficial items. The difficulty is the large and numerous archives currently in my computer. It’s like getting new shoes which end up in the cluttered closet. Even though my intention is to wear them soon, if I can’t see them, I won’t remember.

I’ll probably be wearing a different size before I find them again. And those saved pdfs - even if I save them to my frequently viewed desktop, it won’t help. My desktop is too chaotic.