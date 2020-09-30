The mystery of the red claw. It sounds like the name of a vintage Agatha Christie thriller. But this particular mystery happened closer to home.
Actually, it happened at home. After school one afternoon, my daughter came in and mentioned a girl who had a red claw. I worried about it until she told me that a claw was a hair ornament. Kind of like “bananas” that middle-school girls had worn a few years earlier.
It’s interesting how styles come and go. Sometimes they’ve come and gone without us noticing. We don’t pay attention to styles unless they’re unusual.
Photos of flappers during the 1920s show women with bobbed hair wearing short, slinky, tasseled dresses, while men flaunted their raccoon coats and jaunty hats.
In the ’50s, the beatniks adopted the sloppy look. Sweatshirts with stretched necks, baggy pants and grungy tennis shoes with no socks. Maynard G. Krebs of the “Dobie Gillis Show” modeled this fashion.
During the next decade, the hippies created a different disheveled look, adding beads and long, messy hair. College girls threw out their pillbox hats and Villager blouses and shopped at Goodwill.
Bell-bottom pants and leisure suits came in with the ‘70s. Men wore their hair long, but neat, and sideburns were the craze. Young women were into miniskirts.
Flappers, beatniks and hippies vanished, but in the ’90s, some boys wore pants down to their thighs and shirts to their knees. Some of the girls had baggy clothes and greasy hair. Black fingernail polish and lipstick completed the look.
In other parts of the world, people have different ways of dressing. When Elisabeth Elliot lived as a missionary among the Auca Indians in Peru, she was puzzled about their clothing. They wore only a string tied around their waist. She asked a village elder, “Why do you even bother with a string? He looked at her in disbelief and asked, “Do you want us to go around naked?”
At the opposite end of the spectrum are women in the Middle East. By law, they have to keep their bodies and faces completely covered.
When my friend lived in Iran, she made the mistake of venturing outside the American compound with her lower legs bare. A policeman ran after her with a can of spray paint and spattered her legs with black paint. She got the message. Cover yourself, or we’ll do it for you.
I’ve always thought the dress code of the Western world fell modestly between the Auca and Middle Easterners. I’m not so sure anymore.
A couple of years ago, my neighbor traveled to Germany and was delighted to find an indoor pool at her hotel. She rushed out and bought a one-piece suit, but to her surprise, she was the only swimmer not bathing in the buff.
I’ve missed some trips this year. But I’ve found there’s a lot to be said for staying home, sporting the Beatnik look.
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
