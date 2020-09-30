'It’s interesting how styles come and go'

Flappers, beatniks and hippies vanished, but in the ’90s, some boys wore pants down to their thighs and shirts to their knees. Some of the girls had baggy clothes and greasy hair. Black fingernail polish and lipstick completed the look.

In other parts of the world, people have different ways of dressing. When Elisabeth Elliot lived as a missionary among the Auca Indians in Peru, she was puzzled about their clothing. They wore only a string tied around their waist. She asked a village elder, “Why do you even bother with a string? He looked at her in disbelief and asked, “Do you want us to go around naked?”

At the opposite end of the spectrum are women in the Middle East. By law, they have to keep their bodies and faces completely covered.

When my friend lived in Iran, she made the mistake of venturing outside the American compound with her lower legs bare. A policeman ran after her with a can of spray paint and spattered her legs with black paint. She got the message. Cover yourself, or we’ll do it for you.

I’ve always thought the dress code of the Western world fell modestly between the Auca and Middle Easterners. I’m not so sure anymore.