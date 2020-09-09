It took her over a year to convince me

“Would you let your daughter get her tongue pierced?” a student asked me as I rooted around in my briefcase in search of lecture notes.
“I’m sorry.” I laughed. “I though you asked if I’d let my daughter get her tongue pierced.”
“That is what I asked you,” she assured me.
I looked at her with that open-mouthed stare normally reserved for catfish. “Let me get this straight. You’re seriously asking me if I’d let my daughter get her tongue pierced?”
“That’s right.”
Two of my daughters were too old for me to tell them what they could or couldn’t do, so she had to be talking about my 15 year old.
“It took my oldest daughter over a year to convince me to let her get her ears pierced when she 15,” was all I could think to say.
“You didn’t want her to get her ears pierced?”
I drank a quart of milk a day and ate liver once a week for nine months so I‘d have a perfect baby. How could I just stand by and watch her mangle her ear lobes?
For years I’d taught anthropology students about other societies where body piercing, scarification, lip plugs, bones through the nose and downright mutilation were the norm.
I’d compared these practices to our use of curling irons, eyebrow plucking and mohawks. I assured student that those things weren’t bizarre or inferior, just different.
Now that body piercing, tattooing and scarification are becoming trendy in some parts of American society, I’m having to rethink my postulate.
A nose ring used to turn heads. But the nostril is now at the conservative end of the spectrum of punctured body parts. Body piercing involves poking needles through lips, tongues, belly buttons and eyebrows.
Doesn’t that hurt? Well, of course it does. But its advocates say, “It’s a little like bodybuilding — no pain, no gain.
A ritual practiced by the Mandan Indians in their O-Kee-Pa Ceremony involves inserting large hooks into the chest and suspending the person more than a foot off the ground. The pain supposedly puts the person into a transcendental state.
Roman centurions wore nipple rings as a symbol of virility and courage, and navel piercing was a sign of royalty to ancient Egyptians.
In the U.S., some call it body art. Others say it’s the ultimate in tackiness. Whatever it’s called, the body modification business is growing. Even small, conservative communities have body piercing and tattooing salons.
A few years back, we had Tat-2-U on South Gay Street. On the window there was a picture of Uncle Sam saying, “I want you!” like it was the American way.
For most of today’s squeamish mainstream folks, the question persists. Why would someone want to pierce her body parts?
I’ve been blessed with three daughters who adhere to more conservative norms. But if this were not the case, and I had to answer the question, “Would you let your daughter get her tongue pierced?” I’d have to say, “Not in my lifetime.”
Mary Belk lives in Auburn and writes a column for the Opelika-Auburn News.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!