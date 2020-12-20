Jenny Filush-Glaze: Grief can spring from losing

Can you feel it – that deep rooted sense of exhaustion that seems to have permeated into our very bones and wrapped itself around our hearts?

It is the sign of emotional fatigue and layers upon layers of grief that have gripped our nation. As I sit down to write this, a new President-Elect has been announced and scores of emotions and feelings have erupted everywhere. I have seen elation and celebration, and I have seen anger and disappointment. I have heard cries of joy, while at the same time I have listened to words of utter astonishment and fear.

At no other time in my life have I ever witnessed such polarization, such divisiveness; granted, I was born in the 1970s and did not personally witness the Civil Rights movement.

Many will tell you that they have felt grief and loss for quite some time, while others are just coming to terms with the idea. This country is passionate. We throw our entire weight behind movements and causes that take center stage in our hearts and minds. Because we care so much, we feel intense pain and often devastation when we find ourselves on the losing side.