The Golf for Paws Tournament benefiting Lee County Humane Society is Thursday, Feb 23, with a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. at Saugahatchee Country Club. This tournament will feature a four-man scramble with featured Hole Sponsors gifting promotional items and information at their sponsored hole.

After our Golf for Paws Tournament, join us at our reception for refreshments and drinks. If you want to support the shelter but don’t play golf, you can still join us for the after party. Tickets for reception only are $30.

Announcement of winners and prizes will be during the reception and will include raffle prizes. If you own a local business, we are looking for large prizes for top golfers and smaller prizes for our raffle. Thank you to Moon Golf, Teetime Golf & Rumble Boxing-Auburn for being our first businesses to donate to our reception.

We are pleased to announce the support of Slocumb Law Firm as our Tournament Sponsor, Waynes Pest Control as our Birdie Sponsor, The Caskey Family as our Reception Sponsor, LowderScott Real Estate-Prestiges Properties as our Eagle Sponsor, Wisdom Firm LLC & Equity Investment Mortgage as Condor Sponsor, John Killmaster-StateFarm as our Par Sponsor, ScottBridge as our Hole in One Sponsor, University Ace, Envirogreen, Teetime Golf, Prewett Pest Control and Prewett Insurance as our Hole Sponsors!

Tickets and sponsorships are still available. Tickets are $150 each or sign up for a foursome for $500 and save $100. Sponsorships still available: Title Sponsorship, Albatross Sponsorship, Bogey Sponsorship, and several remaining Hole Sponsorships. All proceeds will go to benefit Lee County Humane Society. We appreciate your support! See you at Tee Time on Feb 23!

Purchase tickets at https://www.leecountyhumane.org/shop or email Jenny at outreachanddevelop@leecounty.org.