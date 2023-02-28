Are meatballs a childhood memory for you? Hopefully a good one. Or maybe a cocktail-party treat leftover for you? Again a good one. Or were they from a can with soft spaghetti? Oh no. Sorry. No matter how you learned about meatballs, they can be very good. Or close to a disaster.

Here’s what Chef Jeremy Vines said to me: “I grew up eating spaghetti, and it’s a meal I hold near and dear.” I did too, but it didn’t have meatballs. Chef Boyardee hadn’t made those cans yet. Meat sauce was as close as we got when Claire added ground beef to the marinara in the Chef’s kit.

Seems like Jeremy subscribes to the theory of that great American philosopher, Snuffy Smith—“Ya kain’t have sketti without meatballs.” For some of us, that’s the only way we have them. For others like I am, that’s a rare occurrence.

Spaghetti and meatballs is an Italian-American dish. Not an Italian one. They are simply not served that way in Italy. You won’t find the dish. But immigrants to this country bought meatballs and red sauce.

Somebody hit on the idea of serving them with spaghetti. It works. Not easy to eat mind you. Not Italian. But childhood comfort food to many. And a good one. In the company of mac & cheese. Wow.

Jeremy uses equal parts of brisket and pork shoulder in his meatballs. Oats instead of breadcrumbs. Eggs go in followed by lots of herbs and seasonings. He bakes them before simmering in his own marinara. He serves them over spaghetti, of course. Sprinkled with grated Parm. All-American fare and a favorite of his.

If you are a longtime reader of this column, you’ll member a tale of my good fortune to go to Rao’s in New York City. (That’s ray-ohz.) It is a bastion of Italian-American cuisine and fully booked. Yes, I had their meatballs. It’s an appetizer. Served simmered in marinara and with bread. Mighty good too. Lemon chicken was my main course, btw.

When we have meatballs, they are most often served simmered in brown gravy. Last week we added mushrooms to the sauce. Sort of like hamburger steak. Just more tender and easier to eat. No pasta needed.

If you add sour cream to all that, something similar to Swedish meatballs pops up. Different sauces and seasonings allow simple meatballs to turn into a long list of dishes.

My friend, Chef Tod Bottcher, has been feeding folks in our area for lots of years. Like 40 or more. He’s seen as much as most. He’s still looking and cooking at his place Yum Yum’s. He does some catering, but mostly makes things for customers from his regular menu. They have it at home. Plus he’s one of these folks who will make you what you want.

Tod tells me he doesn’t have meatballs on his menu, but frequently makes them on request. All you have to do is call him. I bet he’ll make them with red sauce and spaghetti for you, too.

No matter how you prepare and serve them, meatballs can be tender goodness and fun to eat.

I got the Rao’s recipe for marinara. Quite a coup at the time. Now that they have gone national, you can buy their sauces and find the secret to their marinara. It’s arguably the best jarred marinara on the market.

What follows is basically Rao’s recipe for their meatballs. They choose to traditionally fry them rather than bake. Either way produces good results. If you don’t want to simmer them, that’s OK too.

Rao’s Meatballs

1 pound ground chuck

1 pound ground pork

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup Parmesan, grated

1 TBS parsley, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 cups Panko Breadcrumbs

2 cups water

For Frying

1 cup olive oil

1 large garlic clove, smashed

In a mixing bowl, combine the beef and pork. Add the eggs, cheese, parsley, minced garlic, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Clean hands are the perfect tool.

Add the breadcrumbs and mix well. Slowly add up to 2 cups water, 1/2 cup at a time, until the mixture is moist. All the water may not be needed. Shape into 1 1/2-inch meatballs. A little larger if you like.

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the smashed garlic and sauté until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes, then discard the garlic. Working in batches and taking care not to crowd the pan, add meatballs and fry until undersides are brown and slightly crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Turn and brown the other sides, about 5 minutes more. Transfer cooked meatballs to paper towels to drain.

Heat 6 cups of marinara sauce – Rao’s of course. When warm, add the meatballs to the marinara sauce. Allow to simmer until tender – 15 to 20 minutes. Mix gently and serve with crisp bread.