Jody Fuller: Random thoughts about 21 former NFL players and four coaches

I watched the Super Bowl for the first time in years. Not watching it had nothing to do with politics, social justice or lack of interest. It had everything to do with not having cable, satellite or streaming services. I guess I can throw antenna in there, too.
I needed one of those old school antennas like we had when I was a kid. I could have sent the girls out to turn it until I said, “Whoa! Back a hair.”
I’m really not sure of the last time I watched the big game. I always kept up in real time on Twitter, so that’s why there’s confusion.
Perhaps it was when Peyton and the Broncos defeated Cam and the Panthers. That was a battle of No. 1 overall draft picks. Maybe it was when the kid from the University of West Alabama intercepted Russell Wilson in the end zone to secure Tom Brady’s fourth Super Bowl ring.
Maybe just maybe it’s when the Fridge scored a TD instead of Sweetness — translated William Perry scoring a cheap, gimmicky touchdown from the one-yard line instead of Walter Payton, a Hall of Famer and one of the all-time greats on and off the field, in the Bears’ easy conquest of the Patriots — pre-Tom Brady.
I watched this year’s Super Bowl and just about every playoff game leading up to it. I really liked just about all the teams and would’ve been thrilled to see any of them come out holding the Lombardi Trophy. I mean, how can you not pull for Cleveland or Buffalo considering their miserable histories? Who doesn’t like a good underdog story?
I like Russell Wilson, a lot, too. He was named the “Walter Payton Man of the Year” over the weekend. I’d like him a whole lot more had he come to Auburn. It was down to Auburn and Wisconsin, and he chose to go north. It’s OK. We all have a journey and have to find our own way.
The Bears were in the playoffs this year, so were the Ravens and Colts. I wasn’t very interested in any of these teams. Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, so he still has a lot to prove. I saw Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson, last year’s league MVP, play Auburn in Atlanta when he was at Louisville. I loved the Colts with Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy, but I’m just not a big fan of Philip Rivers, although he is an Alabama native.
Rivers went to North Carolina State, which is where Russell Wilson started his journey, too. After graduating, Wilson was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, so having one year of eligibility remaining, he transferred to Madison, was drafted in the third round by the Seahawks and led his team to a Super Bowl victory with a thumping of Peyton’s Denver Broncos team in just his second year in the league.
Rivers, who recently retired, never made it to a Super Bowl, but his story is interesting, too. Peyton’s younger brother Eli was drafted No. 1 overall by the Chargers in 2004. Rivers was selected fourth by the Giants, but was immediately traded to the Chargers for Eli. The Chargers already had a solid QB in Drew Brees, who kept his starting job for two seasons before an injury forced him out. Their coach was Marty Schottenheimer who passed away on Monday, the day after this year’s Super Bowl. He was a legendary coach for the Chiefs, too, and is in their Hall of Fame.
Brees went on to sign with the Saints and the rest is history. He is now a Super Bowl Champion and will be a first ballot Hall of Famer. He led his team to victory over Peyton Manning’s Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, whatever number that is.
Eli Manning and the Giants went on to defeat Tom Brady and the Patriots in two Super Bowls. If that trade had not happened, Brady might have nine championship rings.
I love the stories behind the game. It’s so much more than a game. It’s life. It’s adapting. It’s overcoming. It’s making it happen.
Aaron Rodgers, perhaps my favorite player in the league, had an incredible year and was named the NFL MVP for the third time. He’s often played with a chip on his shoulder, as he expected to be drafted early in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft, perhaps No. 1 by the 49ers.
For whatever reason, he was the 24th overall pick, just one ahead of former Auburn QB Jason Campbell. He then had to sit behind Hall of Famer Brett Favre for a few years before getting his shot.
Oh, the first player taken in that draft was Alex Smith, who hadn’t played in two years due to an injury that nearly cost him his life, who came off the bench to lead his Washington Football Team to the playoffs. He was also named this year’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Smith was the starting QB in Kansas City in 2017, the same year they drafted Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year with Andy Reid as their coach. He took the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl back in 2005, but came up a little short versus Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That was Brady’s third ring in four years.
The Eagles would have revenge against the Patriots 13 years later, but Reid was no longer at the helm. Their coach was Doug Pederson, who backed up Favre in Green Bay for many years on two different stints. The Pack drafted Rodgers the year following his retirement.
Mahomes is amazing. He’s fun to watch like Favre and Rodgers. Before it’s all said and done, he may own all the records, who knows? Barring injury, he is a Hall of Famer. I like him a lot, on and off the field. He’s especially entertaining in those State Farm commercials alongside Aaron Rodgers. He has an incredible future, but his fiancé and mama talk too much. Maybe he can fix that this offseason.
But for now, Tom Brady is the man — no doubt about it. He led his team on an unprecedented run with playoff victories over the Washington Football Team sans Alex Smith, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. Of course, the Tampa Defense deserves tons of credit, too. They held Mahomes in check as no other team has done since he entered the league. It was fun to see two Auburn men in Tampa Bay’s secondary, too. Congratulations to Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean.
You think Rodgers plays with a chip on his shoulder, look at Tom Brady. He was a sixth-round draft pick, taken 199th overall. He started his rookie season fourth on the depth chart. He was Drew Bledsoe’s backup going into his second season. In just the second game, Brady went in for an injured Bledsoe, never to relinquish that role. He has gone on to be the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.
Brady had an opportunity, and he took it. He took it further than anyone could have imagined. This season, he took it to Tampa, a franchise with the worst winning percentage of the four major US sports and brought them a championship. What a story!
Jody Fuller is from Opelika. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com.