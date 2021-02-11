Jody Fuller: Random thoughts about 21 former NFL players and four coaches

I like Russell Wilson, a lot, too. He was named the “Walter Payton Man of the Year” over the weekend. I’d like him a whole lot more had he come to Auburn. It was down to Auburn and Wisconsin, and he chose to go north. It’s OK. We all have a journey and have to find our own way.

The Bears were in the playoffs this year, so were the Ravens and Colts. I wasn’t very interested in any of these teams. Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky was the second overall pick in the 2017 draft ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, so he still has a lot to prove. I saw Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson, last year’s league MVP, play Auburn in Atlanta when he was at Louisville. I loved the Colts with Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy, but I’m just not a big fan of Philip Rivers, although he is an Alabama native.

Rivers went to North Carolina State, which is where Russell Wilson started his journey, too. After graduating, Wilson was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, so having one year of eligibility remaining, he transferred to Madison, was drafted in the third round by the Seahawks and led his team to a Super Bowl victory with a thumping of Peyton’s Denver Broncos team in just his second year in the league.