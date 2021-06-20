Kendrick-Holmes: A dubious Father's Day gift - and a sarcastic headline about chicken fingers

Let me pause here to say that I deeply love fried chicken in any form, including fingers – and yes, I do realize that chickens don’t actually have fingers.

Also, I don’t think we can build these restaurants fast enough around here, which is why we’ve got Guthrie’s and Zaxby’s and Louie’s and JimBob’s and Foosackly’s and Tenda Chick, just to name a few.

And let me also say that I believe the money these businesses pump into the economy and the many people they employ is a very, very good thing.

But it was late in the day and I was posting the story on social media and I thought, what the heck, I would tap into the running joke about Auburn having so many chicken finger restaurants.

Most of the folks on Facebook seemed to get a kick out of the headline, but were also excited about getting another chicken finger restaurant, and some of them shared stories about visiting Slim Chickens in other states.

But later I heard from a developer for the project and then from a loyal reader who wondered if I was trying to run new businesses out of town. That was certainly not my intent.