Kendrick-Holmes: A dubious Father's Day gift - and a sarcastic headline about chicken fingers

Earlier this week, I chose a story for this newspaper from the Chicago Tribune called “Father’s Day Finds.”
What’s more useful than helping people buy the perfect gift for Dear Old Dad, right? As it turns out, a great many things are more useful than this Father’s Day gift guide from the Chicago Tribune.
Let’s start with the self-cleaning water bottle for $95. If I bought my own father a $95 self-cleaning water bottle, the conversation would go something like this:
Dad: “A water bottle? Boy, you really went all out.”
Me: “It’s a self-cleaning water bottle.”
Dad: “You don’t think I’m capable of cleaning my own water bottle?”
Me: “I guess so. It’s actually pretty expensive. It has technology in it. And stuff.”
Dad: “Are you kidding me? I’m still trying to figure out how to answer my smart phone.”
So maybe choosing that story wasn’t the best decision I made this week.
But it wasn’t the worst.
This week, reporter Abby Driggers wrote a story about a chicken chain called Slim Chickens expanding to Auburn. I edited it and gave it this headline: “Just what Auburn needs: Another chicken finger restaurant.”
Let me pause here to say that I deeply love fried chicken in any form, including fingers – and yes, I do realize that chickens don’t actually have fingers.
Also, I don’t think we can build these restaurants fast enough around here, which is why we’ve got Guthrie’s and Zaxby’s and Louie’s and JimBob’s and Foosackly’s and Tenda Chick, just to name a few.
And let me also say that I believe the money these businesses pump into the economy and the many people they employ is a very, very good thing.
But it was late in the day and I was posting the story on social media and I thought, what the heck, I would tap into the running joke about Auburn having so many chicken finger restaurants.
Most of the folks on Facebook seemed to get a kick out of the headline, but were also excited about getting another chicken finger restaurant, and some of them shared stories about visiting Slim Chickens in other states.
But later I heard from a developer for the project and then from a loyal reader who wondered if I was trying to run new businesses out of town. That was certainly not my intent.
A great philosopher once said, “Sarcasm doesn’t translate in print at all.” OK, so it was the actress Megan Fox who said it, but she had a point.
I wrote a sarcastic headline and some people were cool with it, but some people weren’t – and whose fault is that? I’m in the communication business, so I think it’s mine.
I’ve said it before but it bears repeating: The Opelika-Auburn News is here for you – and you’re doing us a favor when you let me know how we can do better. So thanks.
Now, how do I open this fancy water bottle I just got for Father’s Day?
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is the editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com