Kendrick-Holmes: Anti-abortion display shows that social media tactics existed long before social media

I don't have to describe the current political climate to you, or explain how people these days use social media to scream at each other about what they believe.

We all know that it's futile to go on Twitter or even Facebook and try to persuade someone that they've overlooked some important information when formulating a certain viewpoint.

If you do that, you'll get beat up by the author of the original post and all their followers, and it's disheartening because you feel like you're the only person on earth who disagrees with them.

In reality, you could very well be in the majority, but nobody else wants to raise their hand in cyberspace and get bullied like you just did.

While this technique has become a staple on social media, it certainly existed long before social media became a thing. You know, nothing new under the sun and all that.

Most Auburn students, of course, were born into a social media world and have learned how to steer clear of unpleasant exchanges online.

But on Monday morning, while making their usual march to class through Haley Concourse, these young folks discovered the old-school technique of face-to-face confrontation in the form of "The Genocide Project," a gallery of signs and large photos opposing abortion.

The display was set up by the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform, which since 1998 has been using graphic images of aborted fetuses to shock students into receiving its anti-abortion message. In other words, they started doing this about six years before the launch of Facebook and eight years before Twitter.

So if the mission of the group, which partnered with Auburn's Students for Life, was to shock students, then mission accomplished.

Perhaps the intent was not to also shock the children between the ages of 2-5 who attend the Auburn University Early Learning Center located right next to the display, or not to shock visiting high school students and their parents, or, most importantly, not to shock the four- and five-star football recruits who were also visiting.

But that mission was also accomplished.

Here's the interesting part about what happened on campus this week with The Genocide Project: Many students who were stunned and disturbed by the display also identify themselves as pro-life.

I know this because I teach a newswriting class on campus and it was happening a stone's throw from my classroom, so I had my students write about it as an exercise. And many of the fellow students they quoted in their stories are also opposed to abortion.

But they disagreed with the method and doubted that the display would cause people to change their minds. They also worried about the effect of the display on others, especially female students who've already had an abortion, as well as all those children next door who were under the age of 6 and anyone visiting Auburn for the first time.

What bothered them was that a message that was supposedly a Christian one lacked love.

An officer for Students for Life told one of our reporters that "a softer, more loving approach" might be more effective to "winning people over" to the pro-life message. But he added that sometimes the situation called for an "in your face" approach, and he backed this up by later taking one of the display's large photos of a bloody fetus to Toomer's Corner.

Which raises the question: Is anybody with a strong stance these days really trying to win over anybody else?

Because that takes time. It takes listening and understanding the people on the other side and their stories.

Perhaps all those shocked students would agree. They went to Instagram, TikTok and YikYak to say as much.