Kendrick-Holmes: Beware those warm days in winter, both literal and metaphorical

As we enter 2022, which is two whole years removed from Notorious 2020, I’ve got a news flash for you: Things are still not back to normal.
I didn’t have to tell you that, of course, but just for kicks I’d like to offer up a metaphor for what we’ve been going through the past couple of years.
Warm days in winter.
A lot of people around here rejoice when the weather turns unseasonably warm. Around Christmas, a friend of mine who’s spent a good portion of his life in upper New York went on Facebook or Meta or whatever it is these days to celebrate as the temperatures soared well above 70 degrees.
Not me. I’m one of those folks who likes a real winter. I like roaring fires. I like long walks in the woods without breaking a sweat. I like getting in snowball fights with my kids. At the very least, I like to wear a sweater to the holiday party.
My own personal preferences aside, there’s another reason I dislike warm days in winter: they sometimes herald the coming of a tornado.
Several decades ago, my family lived on the Tennessee-Kentucky border and for the most part we loved it because we had four seasons, which included a crisp fall with glorious golden leaves and also frosty winters with frequent snowfalls.
Our first winter up there, it got so cold in early January that when I tried to open our storm door, the handle snapped in half. I didn’t wonder at the time why it was even called a storm door, but a week later the weather turned unseasonably warm. One morning at 5 a.m., my neighbor who was a Green Beret at Fort Campbell called me, bellowed two words (“Take cover”) and hung up.
We took cover as a tornado ripped through downtown and destroyed the newsroom where I worked.
Today, we can think of plenty of examples of warm days in winter that brought with them twisters and destruction, including the deadly tornado that hit Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 10.
This holiday season, my family spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s in the North Carolina mountains. When we booked the trip, we envisioned sledding and skiing and, yes, family snowball fights. Instead, we got 60 degrees. In the middle of the trip, I got a call from a friend in Auburn who said I was lucky to be in the mountains because it was pouring down there but it was too hot to wear a raincoat. So I guess I was counting my blessings.
But that night, we got an alert on our phones for a tornado watch. A tornado watch in the mountains in the last week of December? What the heck was going on?
The next day, my oldest son was supposed to head to Atlanta to attend a wedding with his girlfriend. Instead, he found out that someone in his girlfriend’s family with whom she’d spent Christmas had tested positive for COVID and she was going to have to quarantine.
At the same time, I was receiving press releases from East Alabama Health begging people to stop going to the emergency room to get routine COVID testing because the ER had filled up with these folks, which was taking away space and resources and slowing down response times for people with true medical emergencies.
By New Year’s Eve, East Alabama Health was reporting that more than a third of the visits to the system’s three emergency rooms during the holidays have been for COVID-related symptoms.
“Testing through the (emergency departments) should be limited to patients who are experiencing symptoms that are not manageable with over-the-counter medicines and who could require hospitalization,” said public relations director John Atkinson in a press release.
In other words, it’s not an emergency if you’ve got an invitation to a great party and would like to know for sure whether you have COVID before you decide to stay home and watch “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”
Meanwhile, COVID hospitalization rates have more than tripled since Christmas Day and the overall number of patients remains high, which is forcing people in the emergency room who needed a hospital bed to have to wait for one.
Oh, and Auburn University just announced that everybody is going to have to wear masks on campus after all.
Wait, isn’t COVID over? Isn’t everything back to normal? What the heck is going on?
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news – and sorry to have to use business jargon that is quickly wearing thin – but there’s a “new normal.”
That storm warning – or the actual storm that may or may not follow – is not an anomaly. There will be more sudden storms, both literal and metaphorical, and they’ll show up when we least expect them.
Like over the holidays.
That’s the world we live in, and we should probably get used to it.
But we should also be quick to recognize and embrace good times and special moments, because those are going to happen too, and right now it’s important that we don’t forget that.
Happy New Year.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com