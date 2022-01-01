Kendrick-Holmes: Beware those warm days in winter, both literal and metaphorical

Our first winter up there, it got so cold in early January that when I tried to open our storm door, the handle snapped in half. I didn’t wonder at the time why it was even called a storm door, but a week later the weather turned unseasonably warm. One morning at 5 a.m., my neighbor who was a Green Beret at Fort Campbell called me, bellowed two words (“Take cover”) and hung up.

We took cover as a tornado ripped through downtown and destroyed the newsroom where I worked.

Today, we can think of plenty of examples of warm days in winter that brought with them twisters and destruction, including the deadly tornado that hit Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 10.

This holiday season, my family spent the week between Christmas and New Year’s in the North Carolina mountains. When we booked the trip, we envisioned sledding and skiing and, yes, family snowball fights. Instead, we got 60 degrees. In the middle of the trip, I got a call from a friend in Auburn who said I was lucky to be in the mountains because it was pouring down there but it was too hot to wear a raincoat. So I guess I was counting my blessings.