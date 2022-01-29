KENDRICK-HOLMES: COVID finally caught up with me

A little more than a week ago, Bess and I were riding in the car late on a Thursday night, and I told her that I had a feeling I’d be getting COVID soon.
“What makes you say that?” she said.
Well, for starters, we were driving home from Athens, Ga., where we’d spent the last few hours visiting two of our sons. This trip involved hitting a greasy but great pizza joint and diving into huge pies with about a dozen of their friends, and then packing into a bar to watch the older son play bass in his band, Rooster.
The reason I’d told Bess I had a feeling I’d be getting COVID – instead of that we’d be getting it – was that she’d worn a mask the entire evening and I’d left my mask in the car.
Maybe that doesn’t make complete sense, because she wasn’t wearing a mask in the car with me, so I could have caught the virus in the bar or wherever and then she could have gotten it from me, right?
But if we know anything about COVID-19 by now, it’s this: it’s full of surprises.
A great example occurred over the holidays, when experts again warned about a surge during family gatherings. But wasn’t that so last year? Weren’t things getting better? Wasn’t Omicron supposed to be weaker?
The day after Christmas, our family left for the North Carolina mountains and returned the day after New Year’s. We weren’t trying to social distance or anything like that. We just wanted to get away from everything and have some peace and quiet together. You know, like we used to do back in 2019.
It was a refreshing break. But when we got home we discovered that, meanwhile back in civilization, the Omicron variant was spreading like wildfire and a whole bunch of our friends and co-workers and their families had spent their New Year’s Eve at home alone battling COVID-19.
And so, a new year began, and the virus kept spreading. City schools again required masks. East Alabama Medical Center hit a pandemic record for hospitalizations, and its staff, facing shortages because many were sidelined with COVID themselves, battled valiantly to care for patients.
Sure, the Delta variant seemed to come out of the blue this past summer, but this Omicron variant was crazy busy. John Atkinson, the East Alabama Health spokesman who keeps us updated with COVID-19 charts and stats and video messages from physicians and staff, shared some interesting numbers from a publication called Becker’s Hospital Review comparing Omicron to Delta.
According to Becker’s, and based on data tracked by The New York Times, the 7-day average during Delta peaked on Sept. 2, with 164,374 cases per day. For Omicron, the 7-day average appears to have peaked on Jan. 15, with 806,801 cases per day.
In other words, a couple of weeks into the new year, Omicron was infecting five times more people nationwide than Delta at its peak.
I didn’t know those exact numbers on that Thursday night in the car with Bess, but I’d been following the numbers from EAMC and I’d noticed that Atkinson had been talking a lot about the risks for ages 50 and up – and I’m now in that “and up” category.
So, I was thinking about getting a booster shot, as well as maybe getting in shape and losing some weight.
That was a Thursday night. I filed those thoughts away.
Less than 48 hours later, I suddenly felt like I’d been hit by a bus.
That’s when I thought of a quote from Dr. Mary Ann Shannon, the chief of staff at EAMC, about what to do if you start having mild symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
“Just assume you have COVID,” she said. “You probably do.”
Oh, and don’t come to the emergency room to get tested.
So, this was it. After nearly two years of hoping and more or less trying to avoid getting this destructive virus – which some people around here keep insisting is a political stunt – I finally had it.
Just to be sure, I went to drive-thru testing at a nearby CVS. Let me pause here to say that we’ve rightfully honored a lot of medical heroes for the past couple of years, but one group that hasn’t gotten enough credit is pharmacists.
The woman in the window had to face a person who was sick as a dog (me), and who already possessed questionable instruction-following skills, and explain to him how to break off the end of the swab handle so his sample would fit into the little vial that would be sent to the lab.
It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life. Meanwhile, my pharmacist was filling prescription orders from the never-ending line in the other lane, and I was twisting the confounded handle back and forth with no success.
She was filling a prescription and she saw me and just shook her head, and she told the person in the other lane to wait a minute. “Sir,” she told me, “there’s a perforated edge and it should just break off.”
“I’m sorry,” I said. “I’m kind of slow today.”
“Oh, you’re good,” she said. “Everybody does that. We shouldn’t have designed it that way.”
Hero.
Anyway, I can now personally attest that COVID-19 is not a hoax, and that over the past week I’ve been sicker than I’ve ever been in my life, at least I’ve had the worst headache and body aches I’ve ever had, and that I coughed up more fluid from my chest in one sleepless night than all the previous years of my life combined.
During that time, I was thankful that I’d been vaccinated, but I wanted a “Ground Hog Day” opportunity to go back and get a booster shot to see if that would have helped any.
I also learned that I should never begin a sentence to my wife with this: “If I should happen to go into a coma tonight…”
Up to that point, I’d been trying to handle a few work responsibilities from home instead of delegating them to healthy, fully capable, clear-thinking co-workers, and I wanted to tell Bess who to contact just in case. But that wasn’t the way to do it.
Speaking of Bess, she’s tested nearly daily since I got sick and she still doesn’t have COVID. I asked a friend of mine who’s a medical doctor how this could even be possible, and he said, sure, it’s probably a matter of genetics.
Like, Bess comes from hardy pioneer stock and I do not, something that has never been in question.
Anyway, that’s a not-so-quick report from the front line, where I’m definitely on the mend.
Stay safe out there.