KENDRICK-HOLMES: COVID finally caught up with me

Just to be sure, I went to drive-thru testing at a nearby CVS. Let me pause here to say that we’ve rightfully honored a lot of medical heroes for the past couple of years, but one group that hasn’t gotten enough credit is pharmacists.

The woman in the window had to face a person who was sick as a dog (me), and who already possessed questionable instruction-following skills, and explain to him how to break off the end of the swab handle so his sample would fit into the little vial that would be sent to the lab.

It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done in my life. Meanwhile, my pharmacist was filling prescription orders from the never-ending line in the other lane, and I was twisting the confounded handle back and forth with no success.

She was filling a prescription and she saw me and just shook her head, and she told the person in the other lane to wait a minute. “Sir,” she told me, “there’s a perforated edge and it should just break off.”

“I’m sorry,” I said. “I’m kind of slow today.”

“Oh, you’re good,” she said. “Everybody does that. We shouldn’t have designed it that way.”

Hero.