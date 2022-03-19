KENDRICK-HOLMES: Fortunately, the world doesn't revolve around me and my tournament bracket

I had a terrible week, and I would like to personally blame George W. Bush for it.

Bush, you probably don't remember, signed the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which, among other things, mandated that gasoline sold in the U.S. contain greater amounts of renewable fuel. One of those other things was adding four weeks to Daylight Savings Time and moving up the date that the nation collectively springs forward from the last week in April to the first week in March.

While I'm in hearty approval of the practice of falling back and gaining an hour once a year - and would even favor doing so several times a year - I'm in violent opposition to losing an hour, well, ever.

And yes, I do realize that adding an hour every year without ever falling back, would throw everything out of whack and it would be dark in the daytime and bright in the night, but we could just all pretend like we lived in Alaska.

Anyway, let me pause from these ramblings to say that I do not blame W. for the fact that we just lost an hour, but I do blame him for changing when we lost it.

This week, I had a very important task to accomplish, and I needed to be well-rested and clear-headed.

Instead, I lost an hour on Saturday night. When I woke up at 6:30 a.m., it was actually 5:30 a.m., and when I started work at 8 a.m., it was actually 7 a.m.

I don't have to explain this to you, because it happened to you too.

Chances are, you were doing the same very important task that I was, and you also needed to be well-rested and clear-headed, and like me, you weren't.

And apparently, it also happened in the U.S. Senate, because the Democrats and Republicans were all so groggy they agreed with each other that we need to stop falling back and springing forward.

Of course, the very important task I'm talking about was filling out our NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament brackets, and maybe even the women's bracket too. And if you're like me and root for a team that's not one of the top 68 teams in America, then you're also filling out an NIT bracket.

Successfully filling out a bracket is both an art and a science, and it even requires some math.

I'm not good at math, but I'm especially not good at it when I'm dog-tired and foggy-headed like I was this week after we lost that hour. This wouldn't have been much of a problem in the last week in April, but it was a huge problem during March Madness - so thanks a lot, George W.

If I'd had that extra hour, I'd like to believe that I would have picked Alabama to lose in the first round, realizing that my Vanderbilt Commodores beat Alabama last week not because they were a vastly improved basketball team but because the Tide is just not very good.

Likewise, if I'd had that extra hour, I probably would not have picked the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to beat Providence based solely on the fact that they have a really cool nickname.

Not that I would have had a perfect bracket with an extra hour of sleep.

For example, I would not in a million years have picked Kentucky to lose to St. Peter's, even if St. Peter's mascot is a Peacock.

If I had picked Kentucky, the Wildcats would have won by 50. Instead, I picked them to go to the Final Four, and the Peacocks won in overtime and were even strutting a little until their coach signalled for them to line up and shake hands and act like they'd been there before, which they most certainly hadn't.

Boom! Bracket busted.

But that's when I realized something: I don't consider myself to be a cold, vindictive human being, but when it comes down to it, I'd much, much rather see shots of Big Blue fans crying when the buzzer sounds than for me to win whatever bracket contest I happen to have entered.

At the end of the day, however long that day may be, I'm rooting a lot harder for the little guys to beat the big guys than I am for my bracket to win.

So maybe I didn't need that clear head after all.

But I still want that hour back.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com