KENDRICK-HOLMES: Here's our plan for covering Auburn and what Bruce Pearl calls 'an everything school'

I come here today to either praise you or to challenge you, and also to quote Bruce Pearl.
First, if you subscribe to the Opelika-Auburn News either in print or digital, I'd like to say thank you, thank you, thank you. Your subscription fees allow our team of reporters and content producers to tell the story of this great community and hopefully help you get the most out of living here.
Over the past year, my first as editor here, two themes have emerged as our newsroom team has covered daily events and as you've shared with me what you expect from your local newspaper.
The first is development. Everybody has a list of things about Auburn, Opelika and Lee County that they love and hope nobody changes, just as everybody has thoughts about ways our community can improve, but we don't always agree on these things. Sometimes, one person's great idea for the future sounds like another person's recipe for disaster.
One of our most popular stories in 2021 was about an open stretch of land in Opelika that developers are calling The Landings, but not many people know this yet. It's off I-85's exit 58. For most of the year, folks have speculated about what would be built there, and rumors swirled that it could be the future home of a Topgolf franchise, or maybe a Dave & Buster's.
You know, something that could provide some entertainment around here.
Reporter Lauren Johnson talked to developers and learned that Topgolf's corporate office had been working on a prototype for college towns and was strongly considering the Auburn area but, alas, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the plans of everybody everywhere, including the brass at Topgolf. As for Dave & Buster's, that was just wishful thinking.
For now, there's a QT gas station and convenience store being built on the site, and that appears to be about it, but Lauren's story got thousands of people talking about the growth of our community, which is apparent, and what restaurant franchises and retail stores and entertainment venues we should and shouldn't be adding.
Ron Anders, mayor of Auburn, points out that his city alone is racing toward a population of 100,000, which sparks hopes and fears and raises all sorts of questions. How do we get ready for that many people? How will this affect the housing market? Can we add some excitement and still be the Loveliest Village on the Plains? Will people still believe in Auburn and love it? And what about that Dave & Buster's?
I invite you to share with me your hopes and fears and questions about the future. Here at the O-A News, it's our job to dig to find the answers for you.
I think it's also our job to capture the spirit of the community, which is our second theme. Last year, we made a point to focus the O-A's coverage of the Auburn football season on more than just sports. As usual, Jordan Hill and Justin Lee provided award-winning sports coverage, analysis and commentary, but everyone in our newsroom joined in the effort.
We explored the economic impact of a back-to-normal football season on local businesses. We showed readers how to stream the opening game, because it wasn't on any network or cable stations. We also chronicled the return of Tiger Walk and the Auburn Marching Band, as well as the retirement of Spirit the Eagle. Each week, we profiled a local restaurant that's a hit with fans, and when we had an 11 a.m. kickoff we showed you where to get breakfast. We took you behind the scenes to the planning of a military flyover. We gave you tailgating tips and even suggested games to watch on TV before you left for the stadium. We even explained how Opelika has created a thriving restaurant and bar scene on Friday nights before AU football games on Saturday.
This week, with the Kentucky Wildcats headed to Auburn Arena on Saturday, we followed the same game plan, writing stories about meme madness among Auburn fans, the president and vice-president of The Jungle, the advice Charles Barkley gave to the team, the swarm of students camping out for a place in line, Bruce Pearl and his players delivering pizza to these adoring fans, and more.
Speaking of Bruce Pearl, after Saturday's big victory he told the CBS crew this: "We're a football school but we're also an everything school."
Since football season, we've been saying we have a beat called Everything Auburn, and that everyone in the newsroom covers it. Sure, people around here get excited about football, but they also get fired up about Suni Lee and Jabari Smith and any team, organization or person that inspires us and makes us proud to live here.
As we embark on another year, we at the O-A News want to take our storytelling and our coverage of these themes to the next level.
We need your input, and we also need subscribers. A digital subscription, which currently starts at $3.95 a month, is a great way to get all our content, including breaking news stories, videos and even an electronic copy of the daily newspaper. You can subscribe by going to https://oanow.com/subscriber_services/subscriptions_new/.
You can also reach out to me at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com.
As always, thanks for reading.