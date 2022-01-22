KENDRICK-HOLMES: Here's our plan for covering Auburn and what Bruce Pearl calls 'an everything school'

I come here today to either praise you or to challenge you, and also to quote Bruce Pearl.

First, if you subscribe to the Opelika-Auburn News either in print or digital, I'd like to say thank you, thank you, thank you. Your subscription fees allow our team of reporters and content producers to tell the story of this great community and hopefully help you get the most out of living here.

Over the past year, my first as editor here, two themes have emerged as our newsroom team has covered daily events and as you've shared with me what you expect from your local newspaper.

The first is development. Everybody has a list of things about Auburn, Opelika and Lee County that they love and hope nobody changes, just as everybody has thoughts about ways our community can improve, but we don't always agree on these things. Sometimes, one person's great idea for the future sounds like another person's recipe for disaster.