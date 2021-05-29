Kendrick-Holmes: How to honor the fallen? Do something fun you haven’t done in the past 14 months

Thursday seemed like one of the happiest nights of my life, and I didn’t know why.
I was stuck in traffic in Hoover around midnight after watching my alma mater, Vanderbilt, lose a baseball game in which our All-American pitcher forgot how to throw a strike. We were playing Arkansas, which means I had to sit there for nearly four hours listening to that stupid Woo Pig Sooie chant.
And you know what? It was wonderful. I sat packed in with thousands of people on an unusually cool night and everybody was cheering and yelling and singing and eating and drinking and clapping and high-fiving. The person sitting next to me was raving about the fresh-squeezed lemonade and said I had to try it and handed me the cup to take a sip and I didn’t think twice about it.
I left the stadium thinking not about the dominating Razorback relief pitcher or all the runners we’d left on base, but about what a beautiful night it was and how good it was to watch a baseball game.
And sitting there in traffic, I realized that the seemingly irrational joy I was feeling was the same way I’d felt a couple of months earlier when Bess and I went to a big wedding reception. The actual ceremony was limited to immediate family members because of the pandemic – Bess watched it online before we left the house, and I did not.
But at the reception, everybody was partying like it was 2019. There was an open bar and a long dinner buffet with no 6-foot marks on the floor, which would have been silly considering there was also a 10-piece band with a brass section and a jam-packed dance floor. Having both been vaccinated, we pocketed our masks like everybody else and had a blast.
Granted, we would have enjoyed that party any year, just as I would have enjoyed that baseball game any year. But the thing that made both special was the fact that we’d been denied these seemingly routine pleasures for 12 long months, and the euphoria we were suddenly experiencing was none other than the feeling of freedom.
Epictetus, the Greek Stoic and former slave, once asked, “Is freedom anything else than the right to live as we wish?” And then he gave the answer: “Nothing else.”
Over the past year, courtesy of COVID-19, we haven’t exactly been free to live as we wish. Most of us have just hunkered down and tried to keep ourselves and those around us safe, while occasionally complaining about the inconvenience of it all.
Even worse, we’ve felt the fear of uncertainty. This fear is reminiscent, though probably not as great, as what Americans felt after 9/11 or during World War II. In moments like those, Americans clearly grasped the meaning of freedom and the importance of being free, and during these times of national crisis, a brave portion of our citizens went to strange places and put their lives on the line.
That’s why I think the best thing we can do to observe Memorial Day this year is to do something we haven’t been able to do over the past year. Go to a baseball game. Take a trip. Buy concert tickets. Hug those grandchildren.
Taste the freedom, and then stop and give thanks for those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com