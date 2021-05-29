Kendrick-Holmes: How to honor the fallen? Do something fun you haven’t done in the past 14 months

Thursday seemed like one of the happiest nights of my life, and I didn’t know why.

I was stuck in traffic in Hoover around midnight after watching my alma mater, Vanderbilt, lose a baseball game in which our All-American pitcher forgot how to throw a strike. We were playing Arkansas, which means I had to sit there for nearly four hours listening to that stupid Woo Pig Sooie chant.

And you know what? It was wonderful. I sat packed in with thousands of people on an unusually cool night and everybody was cheering and yelling and singing and eating and drinking and clapping and high-fiving. The person sitting next to me was raving about the fresh-squeezed lemonade and said I had to try it and handed me the cup to take a sip and I didn’t think twice about it.

I left the stadium thinking not about the dominating Razorback relief pitcher or all the runners we’d left on base, but about what a beautiful night it was and how good it was to watch a baseball game.

And sitting there in traffic, I realized that the seemingly irrational joy I was feeling was the same way I’d felt a couple of months earlier when Bess and I went to a big wedding reception. The actual ceremony was limited to immediate family members because of the pandemic – Bess watched it online before we left the house, and I did not.