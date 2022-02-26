Kendrick-Holmes: Lionel 'Little Train' James was as much a cartoon superhero as Bo and Barkley

A couple of years later, I started paying attention to Auburn. That's because the Tigers had gotten a hulking, sprinting superhero of their own: you know, Bo Jackson.

Meanwhile, over in Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum, there was a 300-pound kid dunking like he had rockets in his shoes. The Round Mound of Rebound. The Crisco Kid. The Wide Load from Leeds. Charles Barkley.

Those were my cartoon superheroes. And in 1982, I added another one.

That year I went to Jordan-Hare Stadium with my uncle, a UGA alumni, to see the No. 1 Bulldogs face the Auburn Tigers. It was Herschel vs. Bo.

Walker was a junior, but about to win the Hesiman, take Donald Trump's money and jump to the New Jersey Generals. Jackson, a freshman, was his heir apparent.

But the player I remember from that game was Little Train, Bo's diminutive fellow halfback who knifed through the Georgia defense and darted 87 yards to give the Tigers a brief lead in the fourth quarter. I can close my eyes now and see that play.