Kendrick-Holmes: Lionel 'Little Train' James was as much a cartoon superhero as Bo and Barkley

A day or two ago, I remembered what it was like to be a kid.
I am, of course, a long way from being a kid. Bess and I have been married for more than three decades now, and our four children are grown up and live in three different states.
Lately we've been helping our daughter plan a wedding; assisting aging parents, including one undergoing cancer treatment; trying not to watch the stock market too closely; and like everybody else worrying about the war started on Thursday morning by a megalomaniac who happens to lead a nuclear superpower.
On Friday, things got worse: Lionel James died.
James, nicknamed "Little Train," joined the Auburn football team in 1980, when I was 12 years old.
That was about the same time I stopped watching Saturday morning cartoons and started watching college football. It wasn't that I suddenly disliked cartoons. My parents limited my TV time, so I had to prioritize.
I didn't so much put away childish things as replace Scooby Doo and the Super Friends with a new cartoon character. His name was Herschel Walker.
As you know, Walker was a ridiculously large, ridiculously strong and ridiculously fast running back who as a freshman almost singlehandedly led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship.
A couple of years later, I started paying attention to Auburn. That's because the Tigers had gotten a hulking, sprinting superhero of their own: you know, Bo Jackson.
Meanwhile, over in Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum, there was a 300-pound kid dunking like he had rockets in his shoes. The Round Mound of Rebound. The Crisco Kid. The Wide Load from Leeds. Charles Barkley.
Those were my cartoon superheroes. And in 1982, I added another one.
That year I went to Jordan-Hare Stadium with my uncle, a UGA alumni, to see the No. 1 Bulldogs face the Auburn Tigers. It was Herschel vs. Bo.
Walker was a junior, but about to win the Hesiman, take Donald Trump's money and jump to the New Jersey Generals. Jackson, a freshman, was his heir apparent.
But the player I remember from that game was Little Train, Bo's diminutive fellow halfback who knifed through the Georgia defense and darted 87 yards to give the Tigers a brief lead in the fourth quarter. I can close my eyes now and see that play.
James was my favorite Auburn player the next season, when he, Bo and Tommie Agee formed arguably the greatest trio of running backs in college football history and led the Tigers to their first SEC championship in 26 years.
But I got older and gave up cartoons. Little Train went out to San Diego and set some records for all-purpose yards during a five-year NFL career, retiring in 1988. That was more than 30 years ago.
Today, Bo and Herschel are still household names. Barkley is everywhere. They all seem less like cartoons now. They're men pushing 60 doing adult things like running for office or raising money for charity or picking who'll win and lose.
But I'll always remember Lionel James as I did when I was a scrawny teenager: a guy a lot shorter and a lot tougher than me, running smack into an angry defensive front, no room to work, no daylight, but somehow breaking free from the bad guys, kicking it into hyperdrive and saving the universe.
Little Train.