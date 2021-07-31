Kendrick-Holmes: My mama taught me not to root for Olympic athletes to fail

Watching the Olympics in the 1970s, my mother taught me that it wasn't nice to root for people to fail. Instead, decide who you want to win and root hard for them.
She imparted this wisdom to me and my siblings when we were booing some gymnasts from the Soviet Union. All Soviet athletes, she explained, were expected to win a gold medal and would be tortured by Communists if they lost to anybody other than a fellow Soviet.
We felt terrible and a little confused, and so we just rooted for everybody.
About this time, our family knew a man who was a huge Auburn fan. He heard that the University of Alabama might be playing an exhibition game against the Soviet Union, and he was planning to purchase a large hammer-and-sickle flag and drive up to Tuscaloosa.
I don’t think that’s what Mama had in mind.
Anyway, I found myself heeding her advice twice this week while watching the Olympics.
For several days, announcers built the narrative of the U.S. breaststroker Lilly King as a swaggering diva who stared down opposing swimmers and slapped her legs before the race to annoy them.
Instead of rooting against King, I decided to pull for 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby of Alaska, which apparently didn't have an Olympic-sized pool for her to train in. Jacoby won in a shocker, and King responded with such grace and good sportsmanship that I was glad to have listened to Mom.
And then there was the all-around final featuring Auburn signee Suni Lee, for whom all of America was rooting except for maybe a handful of Bama fans.
I was pulling for Lee, but I wasn't rooting against Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, the favorite after the departure of Simone Biles. Andrade performed well and was a strong floor routine away from winning gold.
As it turned out, Andrade stepped out of bounds twice, took silver and became Brazil's first-ever medalist in women's gymnastics. As you probably know, Lee, who performs best under intense pressure, won gold.
"People need to understand that we are not robots," Andrade said afterwards. "We are human beings, and we have feelings like anyone else."
But I knew that already. Thanks, Mom.