Kendrick-Holmes: My mama taught me not to root for Olympic athletes to fail

Watching the Olympics in the 1970s, my mother taught me that it wasn't nice to root for people to fail. Instead, decide who you want to win and root hard for them.

She imparted this wisdom to me and my siblings when we were booing some gymnasts from the Soviet Union. All Soviet athletes, she explained, were expected to win a gold medal and would be tortured by Communists if they lost to anybody other than a fellow Soviet.

We felt terrible and a little confused, and so we just rooted for everybody.

About this time, our family knew a man who was a huge Auburn fan. He heard that the University of Alabama might be playing an exhibition game against the Soviet Union, and he was planning to purchase a large hammer-and-sickle flag and drive up to Tuscaloosa.

I don’t think that’s what Mama had in mind.

Anyway, I found myself heeding her advice twice this week while watching the Olympics.

For several days, announcers built the narrative of the U.S. breaststroker Lilly King as a swaggering diva who stared down opposing swimmers and slapped her legs before the race to annoy them.