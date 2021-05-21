Kendrick-Holmes: Relax, Auburn! You're getting a Buc-ee's.

One reason I like the town of Auburn so much is the same reason I like Auburn fans so much.

When their football team wins a big game, Auburn fans seem genuinely surprised and thankful. Compare that to the folks in, say, Tuscaloosa – or more likely, the many fervent Crimson Tide fans who couldn’t locate T-Town on a map. To listen to them, they’ve never lost a game ever, and they never will.

I like the humility of Auburn people. Yes, they act like they’ve been there before, but when they get there, they also acknowledge they might not get there again for a long time, like 53 years.

There’s a reason that Auburn people say they believe in Auburn and love it, and Tuscaloosa people don’t say any such thing about their town and school and team.

Auburn people believe that things will turn out great even when they’re not so great at the time, and they love their town and school and team no matter what (though that doesn’t mean they blindly love the head coach of their team no matter what).

So, what does this have to do with Buc-ee’s?

Glad you asked.