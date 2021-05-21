Kendrick-Holmes: Relax, Auburn! You're getting a Buc-ee's.

One reason I like the town of Auburn so much is the same reason I like Auburn fans so much.
When their football team wins a big game, Auburn fans seem genuinely surprised and thankful. Compare that to the folks in, say, Tuscaloosa – or more likely, the many fervent Crimson Tide fans who couldn’t locate T-Town on a map. To listen to them, they’ve never lost a game ever, and they never will.
I like the humility of Auburn people. Yes, they act like they’ve been there before, but when they get there, they also acknowledge they might not get there again for a long time, like 53 years.
There’s a reason that Auburn people say they believe in Auburn and love it, and Tuscaloosa people don’t say any such thing about their town and school and team.
Auburn people believe that things will turn out great even when they’re not so great at the time, and they love their town and school and team no matter what (though that doesn’t mean they blindly love the head coach of their team no matter what).
So, what does this have to do with Buc-ee’s?
Glad you asked.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Auburn City Council, the city approved a development agreement with Buc-ee’s for a 35,000-square-foot travel and fueling center on about 35 acres off I-85 near Exit 50.
The project still awaits approval of annexations, conditional use and rezoning at the June 1 meeting, but the home team can go ahead and put points on its side of the scoreboard.
And if for some reason it doesn’t happen, the guy I saw on Highway 280 the other day, the one with the Buc-ee’s “Beaver Believer” bumper sticker on his pickup truck, will drive over to Auburn and make sure it happens. (I think he was a Bama fan.)
“We’re coming,” Buc-ee’s director of real estate Stan Beard announced during Tuesday’s meeting. At this point, he could have mentioned that his chain boasts the world’s largest convenience store and the world’s longest car wash (both in Texas, of course.) Or he could have mentioned some of the wacky things they offer, like beaver onesies in adult sizes.
But he knew his audience. “We just want you to come inside and eat our beef jerky,” he said.
Aw, shucks. Much obliged.
And Mayor Ron Anders’ comments were just what you’d expect from an Auburn man. “We are grateful you thought our town was interesting enough,” he said.
Interesting, yes, but it’s also on a major traffic route between Montgomery and Atlanta, offering a great place for travelers to fuel up and stretch their legs. And it’s home to nearly 25,000 undergraduates who, when the midnight munchies strike, are going to have a 24-hour snack center beyond their wildest dreams.
For whatever reason, Buc-ee’s believed in Auburn and a whole of people around here are loving it.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com