Kendrick-Holmes: Something we can learn from the deady traffic pileup in Butler County

I had death and hydroplaning on my mind last Saturday.

That’s because I was speeding through Atlanta in the usual bumper-to-bumper pack of cars and trucks and and vans and SUVs and 18-wheelers, and together we all drove into a heavy rainstorm.

Water was everywhere, slapping down on windshields in steady sheets and gushing skyward from standing pools. Most of us eased off the gas and tried to stay in our lane and just feel the interstate underneath us. Some folks started pulling over to the shoulder while a handful of impatient lunatics whipped into the inside lane and then tried to shoot the gap over to the outside lane.

Bess was with me, and when somebody passed us doing 90 with their hazard lights on, we both had the same thought: When your brain signals you to turn on your flashers, shouldn’t it also be telling you to slow down?