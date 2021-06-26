Kendrick-Holmes: Something we can learn from the deady traffic pileup in Butler County

I had death and hydroplaning on my mind last Saturday.
That’s because I was speeding through Atlanta in the usual bumper-to-bumper pack of cars and trucks and and vans and SUVs and 18-wheelers, and together we all drove into a heavy rainstorm.
Water was everywhere, slapping down on windshields in steady sheets and gushing skyward from standing pools. Most of us eased off the gas and tried to stay in our lane and just feel the interstate underneath us. Some folks started pulling over to the shoulder while a handful of impatient lunatics whipped into the inside lane and then tried to shoot the gap over to the outside lane.
Bess was with me, and when somebody passed us doing 90 with their hazard lights on, we both had the same thought: When your brain signals you to turn on your flashers, shouldn’t it also be telling you to slow down?
About the same time, we realized we were near the spot where two of our sons had encountered a similar situation on New Year’s Day, with our 20-year-old trying to regain control as his truck spun around and clipped the concrete median wall, and then our 18-year-old calling to tell us they had come to a stop and were facing oncoming traffic.
On this June day, we made it through the worst of it, and then later we learned that a dozen cars that day had crashed south of Montgomery in a horrific pileup that claimed the life of nine children and an adult. The investigation continues, but bad weather – and hydroplaning – have been cited as possible contributing factors.
I can’t imagine the horrors of what happened that afternoon in Butler County, but certainly anybody driving on highways and interstates today knows the feeling of moving too fast in a gaggle of congested traffic and suddenly feeling out of control.
Here’s how you can help avoid hydroplaning when encountering heavy rains and standing water:
Slow down! Speeding up increases the rate at which your tires must pump water.
But don’t slam on brakes. Ease off the gas and gently apply the brakes.
If you lose control, try not to jerk the wheel, and steer in the direction you want to travel.
Concentrate solely on driving. Do not think about picking up your cell phone.
Disengage cruise control.
Do not turn on your hazard lights. If you do, other motorists can’t see you signalling to change lanes.
And something you can do now: Check your tires and the tires of vehicles driven by your loved ones. Worn or improperly inflated tires increase your chances of hydroplaning.
I have no idea what caused Saturday’s wrecks, but it seems like a good time to remember these tips and to remind ourselves that sometimes we need to slow down. My heart goes out to the families of the victims.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com