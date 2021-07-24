Kendrick-Holmes: The best way to learn about America is to drive across America

I just spent a week driving to the top of America and back, and I would recommend it.
Our middle son has an internship this summer in Wisconsin, and so Bess and I used this as an excuse to take a long road trip, something we’ve been doing together since we married in 1991.
Back then, I was stationed in Germany with a tank battalion that would practice maneuvers for a month or so at a time in wooded areas around the country and then return home, where all the troops would get several long weekends in a row.
Bess and I took full advantage of these breaks. We celebrated our first anniversary on a three-day weekend by driving to Paris then to Mont Saint-Michel then to Omaha Beach then back home to Germany. Other long weekend road trip destinations included Rome, Norway, Czechoslovakia, London (with the aid of a ferry) and the Winter Olympics in the French Alps.
We continued this tradition of ambitious road trips when we moved back to the States and started a family.
Our crowning achievement occurred eight years ago, the summer before our daughter Cary, the oldest of our four children, entered her senior year of high school. We celebrated with a Lake Michigan Circle Tour, a 3,000-mile odyssey in our Honda Odyssey that went up Wisconsin, across the Upper Peninsula, down Michigan and into Chicago.
We did things like visit the world’s largest outdoor water park, ride bikes around Mackinac Island, climb the stupendous Sleeping Bear Dunes and eat the world’s best deep-dish pizza.
The kids still talk about it. When our son announced he was working in Wisconsin this summer, Bess and I decided then and there we’d drive up and take along any children who could make the trip. Our two other sons were working, but Cary, a school teacher in Memphis, was able to join us and so we picked her up “on the way.”
On a Saturday morning, we left Memphis and drove 700 miles to Fond du Lac, Wis. Most of the trip was on Interstate 55. As we worked our way through Missouri, we encountered a steady stream of pro-life billboards, including this one quoting Ronald Reagan: “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”
We encountered new things in Illinois, at least things that were new to us. The most visible were the huge wind turbines that started to appear in Illinois on farms and kept dotting the landscape all the way up to the lakeshores of Wisconsin. These seem to have sprung from “Star Wars” storyboards, angular and insect-like and painted storm-trooper white, methodically flapping away in the fields.
Outside the Pink Elephant Antiques Mall in Livingston, Ill., we encountered a giant Donald Trump statue wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap and a too-short tie and accompanied by a sign that points out, “This is not a political statement.”
Many of the farms were still flying “Trump 2020” flags, and when we got to Wisconsin the flags on the farms had been updated to “Trump 2024.”
Wisconsin is a representative slice of America, overwhelmingly blue in the population centers and overwhelmingly red in the rural parts, and it’s remarkably similar to Georgia in this way.
In the 2020 election, 58 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties favored Trump, but overall the state went to Joe Biden by less than 21,000 votes (49.6% to 48.9%). By comparison, 128 of Georgia’s 159 counties favored Trump, but overall the state went to Biden by less than 12,000 votes (49.5% to 49.3%).
The reason I recommend driving across as much of America as you can is that it challenges the stereotypes we form about people in other states, and also about ourselves.
In the South, we’re known as more conservative and religious, and also more friendly and slower-paced, and some of us view the North as liberal and godless, and also less friendly and more impatient.
The thing that surprised me most about spending a week in Wisconsin in 2021 wasn’t the occasional “Trump 2024” flag flying from a red barn. It was the sense of contentment among the people. My 21-year-old son Will has spent three months in Fond du Lac, widely considered the most boring city in Wisconsin, but he’s made deep friendships there and has been struck by the genuineness and earnestness of the people.
He has a “Bucks in Six” t-shirt commemorating Milwaukee’s recent NBA championship, and he still gets startled when he passes strangers on the street and they joyously holler out to him, “Bucks in Six!”
Will put it this way: “When we say, ‘Bless your heart,’ in Georgia or Alabama, we really mean (something you can’t print in a family newspaper).” When somebody in Wisconsin says, ‘Bless your heart,’ they actually mean it.”
Here’s what I noticed: In Wisconsin, everybody drives the speed limit. No one cuts you off in traffic. Everyone uses their blinker and knows how to use cruise control. After a Milwaukee Brewers game, more than 30,000 people exited the parking lot in less than 10 minutes with no police directing traffic because people were able to police themselves.
My theory is this: In Wisconsin, after being snowed in for the better part of a year, people are just thankful to be out of the house. And on days when the sun is shining and the weather is warm, which in Wisconsin in the summer happens more often than you would think, they’re downright thrilled to be alive.
We experienced some great things on our vacation. We swam in rock caves carved out by the waves of Lake Michigan. We took a ferry out to an island with a smooth-pebble beach and had a picnic of smoked fish, cheese curds and fresh picked cherries. We listened to world-class jazz musicians playing in a corn field. We went to an old-fashioned supper club and I had one of the best things I’ve ever eaten in my life, fried walleye in lemon sauce.
But even greater than all that was the opportunity to be around people who were happy right where they were and weren’t in a hurry to go anywhere else. And people who would stop us and say, “Hey, you’re not from around here, are ya?”
No, not exactly.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com.