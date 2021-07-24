Kendrick-Holmes: The best way to learn about America is to drive across America

He has a “Bucks in Six” t-shirt commemorating Milwaukee’s recent NBA championship, and he still gets startled when he passes strangers on the street and they joyously holler out to him, “Bucks in Six!”

Will put it this way: “When we say, ‘Bless your heart,’ in Georgia or Alabama, we really mean (something you can’t print in a family newspaper).” When somebody in Wisconsin says, ‘Bless your heart,’ they actually mean it.”

Here’s what I noticed: In Wisconsin, everybody drives the speed limit. No one cuts you off in traffic. Everyone uses their blinker and knows how to use cruise control. After a Milwaukee Brewers game, more than 30,000 people exited the parking lot in less than 10 minutes with no police directing traffic because people were able to police themselves.

My theory is this: In Wisconsin, after being snowed in for the better part of a year, people are just thankful to be out of the house. And on days when the sun is shining and the weather is warm, which in Wisconsin in the summer happens more often than you would think, they’re downright thrilled to be alive.