KENDRICK-HOLMES: The job that's worth a lot more than the pay

The other day I was thinking about how so many people during the pandemic decided not to return to work, because they were making more money staying at home.

Let me say right away that this is not about politics - and it's especially not about socialism, whatever that is. It's also not about whether the government should have doled out so much relief money.

Some of that money kept many businesses afloat and many folks fed and housed, and that's great. It also allowed people to spend more time with their children or take care of ailing parents, or to turn their side hustle into a new business. Also great.

But I don't think it was smart for human beings who hadn't found a career path - or who needed to reinvent themselves and start afresh - to pocket the money and stay home binge-watching Netflix.

Especially when they could have gotten a restaurant job. I'm not kidding.

I started thinking about all this Friday while watching a panel discussion held by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce on attracting and retaining employees.

Two of the panelists, Matt Poirier and Andrew Barnes, serve food and beverages for a living. Poirier is the owner of The Hound, The Depot and Sneak & Dawdle, and Barnes is the franchisee of the Chick-fil-A at Tiger Town.

Barnes has worked for Chick-fil-A for most of his life, starting as one of those smiling young people who says "My pleasure" a lot and eventually owning and operating his own store.

Poirier described starting his popular Auburn restaurants as "building a plane while flying it."

Both of them know the challenges of putting together and retaining a staff consisting mostly of young people and college students.

To find employees, Poirier said, "You have to cast a wide net and try everything."

Barnes said he's "lucky" these days if applicants even show up for a scheduled interview.

While pay is important to job candidates, Barnes said that "flexibility in scheduling has become preeminent."

And then there's the work, which is tough whether you're in fast food or fine dining.

Barnes said new employees with prior fast-food experience are surprised to find that at Chick-fil-A they're making 10 times as many sandwiches per minute as they did at the other restaurant.

"You have to be high-energy and like to move your body to do this work," Barnes said.

Most people, thanks to Food Network, know that this applies to chef-run kitchens, too.

Poirier said that new employees who are willing to stick it out feel like they're joining a close-knit "community." He credits that to having chefs "that are very experienced, charismatic and kind."

Listening to these guys made me think about the time I worked at a McDonald's in Destin, Fla., so I could live at the beach for the summer.

That job taught me to work fast, to follow standards, to accept authority, and, if you're stuck with making Egg McMuffins all morning, to be the fastest and best Egg McMuffin maker you can be, and I was.

And at the very moment you think you can't take it anymore, three tour buses are going to pull up.

It also taught me that every job I've done in my life, regardless of how low-paying or thankless or out of my wheelhouse, was one step closer to knowing what I can do and, long-term, what I should be doing.

And that knowledge, as the commercial goes, is priceless.

Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. Email him at dkendrick-holmes@oanow.com