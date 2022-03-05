Kendrick-Holmes: There's power in a name; just ask Mo Brooks and Katie Britt

On each of their campaign stops to Opelika, Brooks and Britt were each careful to drop Trump's name.

They also mentioned the name of Joe Biden, Brooks calling him "about as tough as a marshmellow, or at least that's his reputation," and Britt saying, "Every day that Joe Biden is president, we are weaker and we are more vulnerable, make no mistake.”

For each, the subject of Biden led quickly to the names Afghanistan and Putin and Ukraine, with Brooks saying that Biden's handling of Afghanistan showed Putin his "lack of mental capacity," and with Britt saying that it "emboldened" Putin to attack Ukraine.

There were differences. Brooks called America a "republic" and Britt called it a "nation." Both are under siege.

Brooks warned of socialists, RINOs, fake news and the media. Britt warned of the liberal left, the radical left and "those working to cancel Christian thought."

Both talked of faith and freedom, but Britt made a point to mention her "Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."