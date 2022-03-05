Kendrick-Holmes: There's power in a name; just ask Mo Brooks and Katie Britt

A couple of weeks ago, I mentioned to one of our reporters that Mo Brooks was visiting Opelika that day.
“No way!” he said. “I’ll go cover it.”
I told him I'd already assigned the Mo Brooks story to someone else.
“Oh,” he said, “I thought you said Mel Brooks.”
Names are important, as we discovered recently when Brooks (Mo not Mel) spoke at the Opelika Public Library and Katie Britt stopped by Durango Mexican Grill.
Brooks, a U.S. Representative from Huntsville, and Britt, Sen. Richard Shelby's former chief of staff and a resident of Montgomery, are battling Mike Durant of Huntsville to replace Shelby when he retires.
It should be interesting. Brooks, who spoke to Capitol protesters before last year's Jan. 6 attacks, has Donald Trump's endorsement. But Trump recently summoned Britt to Mar-a-Lago after, according to CNN, hearing nice things about her from Bill Belichick, who coached Britt's husband Wesley for four seasons with the New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, Durant pledges allegiance to Trump on his website, but Trump is comparing Durant, a former Army helicopter pilot and prisoner of war in Mogadishu, to John McCain. That would be a compliment from most people, but not from Trump.
On each of their campaign stops to Opelika, Brooks and Britt were each careful to drop Trump's name.
They also mentioned the name of Joe Biden, Brooks calling him "about as tough as a marshmellow, or at least that's his reputation," and Britt saying, "Every day that Joe Biden is president, we are weaker and we are more vulnerable, make no mistake.”
For each, the subject of Biden led quickly to the names Afghanistan and Putin and Ukraine, with Brooks saying that Biden's handling of Afghanistan showed Putin his "lack of mental capacity," and with Britt saying that it "emboldened" Putin to attack Ukraine.
There were differences. Brooks called America a "republic" and Britt called it a "nation." Both are under siege.
Brooks warned of socialists, RINOs, fake news and the media. Britt warned of the liberal left, the radical left and "those working to cancel Christian thought."
Both talked of faith and freedom, but Britt made a point to mention her "Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."
Brooks called his Jan. 6 speech "rip-roaring" and told the story about being fired upon by a "socialist assassin" during a congressional baseball practice in 2017. (He was honored for bravery after treating two wounded.)
Britt told the story of how her daughter challenged her to run for office: "Well, Momma, doesn’t God call you to do hard things?"
I thought "Momma" was a nice touch.
Words and names.
Right now, candidates everywhere are using the same ones to check the box and different ones to separate themselves from each other.
We, the voters, are left to sort it all out.