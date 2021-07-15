Kendrick-Holmes: What exactly are the dog days of summer – and how do we know we’re in them?

Ah, it’s the dog days of summer!

How do we know this? Well, if you’re into astronomy, which I wasn’t until just a few minutes ago, you know that the dog days refer to the time that the sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky and also known as the Dog Star because it’s part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog.

The Dog Star rises and sets with the sun during the summer and will be at its brightest on Friday, July 23, when it’s in almost perfect alignment with the sun. The Romans believed that the Dog Star actually gave off heat and was the reason that summer is so hot, and so they called this time of year dog days.

The actual Dog Days of Summer begin 20 days before Friday’s alignment and end 20 days after it, lasting from July 3 to Aug. 11 of every year.