KENDRICK-HOLMES: What Little League parents can learn from the Russian figure skating team

On Thursday night, quite by accident, I happened to catch a replay of the end of the women's freeskate finals from the Beijing Olympics.

It was a spectacle that could have been summed up, as one American coach would soon do on social media, in two four-letter words beginning in "sh." (Hint: the second word was "show.")

While watching, I had the feeling that I'd seen it all somewhere before.

Four young women were standing off the ice near the Kiss and Cry, and let's just say there was a whole lot of crying going on.

Three of them were Russian teenagers, and the other was 21-year-old Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.

Sakamoto was bawling tears of joy.

She had been leading the competition with three skaters remaining, but those three skaters were the heavily favored Russians.

First up was 17-year-old Alexandra Trusova, who unleashed five quadruple jumps to music that included the soundtrack from "Cruella" and even some Iggy and the Stooges. When the music stopped, she celebrated on the ice, thinking that at the worst she would lose to Kamila Valieva, the greatest skater on the planet.