KENDRICK-HOLMES: What Little League parents can learn from the Russian figure skating team

On Thursday night, quite by accident, I happened to catch a replay of the end of the women's freeskate finals from the Beijing Olympics.
It was a spectacle that could have been summed up, as one American coach would soon do on social media, in two four-letter words beginning in "sh." (Hint: the second word was "show.")
While watching, I had the feeling that I'd seen it all somewhere before.
Four young women were standing off the ice near the Kiss and Cry, and let's just say there was a whole lot of crying going on.
Three of them were Russian teenagers, and the other was 21-year-old Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.
Sakamoto was bawling tears of joy.
She had been leading the competition with three skaters remaining, but those three skaters were the heavily favored Russians.
First up was 17-year-old Alexandra Trusova, who unleashed five quadruple jumps to music that included the soundtrack from "Cruella" and even some Iggy and the Stooges. When the music stopped, she celebrated on the ice, thinking that at the worst she would lose to Kamila Valieva, the greatest skater on the planet.
Next up was Anna Shcherbakova, also 17, who performed only two quadruple jumps but exuded grace and artistry to a classical soundtrack featuring Mozart. When her score was combined with her score from the short program, which prohibits quads, she leaped past Trusova into the lead. Still, the world expected neither to finish first.
That's because the last skater up was Valieva, the 15-year-old prodigy who was allowed to take the ice despite testing positive for an illegal performance-enhancing drug. If she won - make that when she won - there would be no medal ceremony because of uncertainty surrounding whether she'd be allowed to receive a medal.
One reason given for allowing Valieva to skate was her age. Perhaps being denied an opportunity to skate in the Olympics, the line of reasoning went, would threaten her mental health and wreck the rest of her life.
Somebody should have considered what might happen if she did skate and crumbled under the enormous pressure of the moment.
During her program, to Ravel's "Bolero," Valieva fell twice, stumbled often and failed to cleanly land any of her three quads. When she left the ice, her coach ripped into her. Valieva finished fourth.
So, Sakamoto was crying tears of joy because she had won a bronze medal.
Valieva was sobbing hysterically because she'd failed to reach her dreams and, oh by the way, her coach was reminding her that she'd just turned in the worst performance of her life on the biggest stage.
And Trusova, the silver medalist, was weeping and screaming in Russian. Thankfully for home viewers, Johnny Weir is apparently bilingual and served as translator.
“I hate it!” Trusova said. “I don’t want to do anything in figure skating ever in my life! Everyone has a gold medal, and I don’t!”
Meanwhile, Shcherbakova, the gold medalist who'd shared a hug with Sakamoto when Valieva's losing scores were announced, stood alone in the middle of the room. Nobody seemed to notice her or acknowledge her achievement.
"I feel this emptiness inside," Shcherbakova would say later.
"There is no happiness," Trusova would add, still dressed in her Cruella costume.
That's when I realized that I hadn't seen that much weeping and hysteria and a lack of sensitivity from so-called responsible adults since... Since...
Oh yeah. Since my children played Little League baseball.
As children all over town get ready for another season of tee-ball, B-ball and A-ball, here are a few things for us adults to remember:
- Sometimes adults say, "I'm doing this for the kids," when they're doing it for themselves.
- Your child needs your support, not a competitive edge. If your kid strikes out, maybe they don't need a more expensive bat or professional batting lessons. Maybe they just need some encouragement and more at-bats, starting with you throwing them BP in the back yard.
- Help your child focus on learning at their own pace and getting better at the game, not on being better than everyone else on the team.
- Don't take it personally when your kid fails. That's how humans learn and grow. If you're basing your identiy on your child's achievements, then you've got a problem.
- At some point, your child will lose a game on a bad call by the umpire, or a weaker player might take his or her spot on the all-star team. Don't stir up conspiracy theories and make it worse. This is a great opportunity to help them realize that life is hard and that it takes perseverance to succeed.
- On the way home from the game, only ask this question: "Did you have fun?" Your kids don't ask you why you lost that account or missed out on a promotion.