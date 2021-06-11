Kendrick-Holmes: When you can't have your birthday all to yourself

For our birthday dinner, we picked fried chicken and each of us chose a side to make ourselves. Joe went with mac & cheese, and being a mac & cheese man in addition to a supportive father, I made no restrictions on the shape of pasta or the types or ages of the cheeses he put into his pot.

But when I announced my side, a skillet dish with okra, tomatoes, corn and Conecuh sausage, Joe asked if I might leave out the tomatoes. You know, because it was his birthday.

Because it was his birthday?

Nineteen years ago, on my birthday, Bess perhaps foresaw this problem when she started having contractions in the early morning hours. Unbeknownst to me, she rose and packed a suitcase for the hospital, went into the kitchen and made a big birthday breakfast and big birthday lunch, and then made a few phone calls and did some straightening up around the house.

It was Sunday, so she woke our three children, who were ages 2, 3 and 6, and helped them get dressed. Then we all ate breakfast and went to church. That morning, outside the sanctuary, I saw Bess having an animated discussion with her doctor.

When we got home, this is what happened in the next 90 minutes: