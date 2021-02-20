Kendrick-Holmes: Who deserves to get the COVID-19 vaccine right now? Everybody who can!

About a month ago, I received several complaints from not-quite-75-year-old people about photos we’d published of way-younger-than-75-year-old Auburn University pharmacy students administering the COVID-19 vaccine to each other.
Why were these fresh-faced young people getting the shot instead of them?
The students, I explained, needed the vaccination because they were going to be vaccinating hundreds of unvaccinated people.
They were frontline healthcare workers.
That did not end the argument: the disgruntled folks contended that they, as an almost officially elderly person, deserved the vaccine more than these young people.
It was an uncomfortable conversation about who was most at danger and most deserved protection from that danger – and lurking around the corner was the even more uncomfortable question of who most deserved to live.
Yikes.
Fortunately, today the list of people eligible to receive the virus has expanded to include my not-quite-75-year-old friends and anybody else 65 and older, as well as all first responders and corrections officers, and anybody who works in the U.S. Postal Service, manufacturing, food and agriculture, grocery stores, public transit, education, childcare and the court system.
Surely, somebody somewhere is feeling left out, maybe somebody not-quite-65 years old.
Hang in there. Your time is coming very soon.
Thinking about my own family, my parents are over 75 and have gotten both their jabs. My wife has also received the shots because she’s a caregiver for her elderly mother. My 24-year-old daughter, who’s an elementary school teacher in Memphis, got a call the other day that she had a shot waiting for her, but she couldn’t get there because of all the snow and ice. Hopefully, she will receive it before she returns to in-person teaching.
As for me, I qualify on three fronts: As an employee of a print newspaper, I’m a manufacturing worker; I’m a caregiver for my mother-in-law – at least, she lives with us and because she grew up in Kentucky I’m obligated to sit and watch UK Wildcats basketball with her; and I teach an in-person college class.
Perhaps you don’t think I deserve a vaccine right now, but if it’s any consolation, I accidently took myself out of the running the other day. I was getting a routine physical exam and the nurse asked me if I’d like a flu shot, which I haven’t gotten in years, because they happened to have a bunch of doses sitting around.
My doctor was standing there so I asked him about it and he said it certainly wouldn't hurt – except for the part about having a needle stabbed in my arm. I said what the heck, and he handed me a waiver form to sign saying I wouldn’t hold him liable if I died in the process.
I went ahead and signed even though I wasn’t sure how I could hold him liable if I was dead.
So what the heck, I went ahead and got a flu shot.
And two days later, when I was online registering for my COVID-19 vaccine, I was one question away from getting an appointment, but that question was whether I’d received another vaccination in the past two weeks.
I was going to have to wait another two weeks and try again.
What the heck.
But don’t worry about me, and don’t wonder whether you deserve the vaccine or somebody out there deserves it more than you. If you want to get the vaccine and you have the opportunity to do so, you should go for it.
