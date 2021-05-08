Kendrick-Holmes: You might have the best mother, but that doesn't mean she's better than mine

The station wagon skidded to a halt at the lakeshore and there was my mother on the grass. In the same calm, cheerful voice she always had, she told me to get in the car and put on the brake and she told my little brother to run to the house to get our father. Then she led us in a song.

Soon my dad roared up in his truck and we took mom to the hospital. She acted like it was a big adventure, which it turned out to be because she would recover quickly from several broken ribs and we would get to see the tire mark on her back.

So, if my friend had come back to me later and said, “You know, I’ve been thinking about what you said about picking a mother and I know you were telling me your mom was the best and I was just wondering if you could tell me a story that would convince me of it,” then I would tell him the station wagon story, and probably for a minute he would be a little jealous.

But my mother is the best without some flashy survival story, just like his mother is the best, and just like your mother is the best.

I read somewhere that Mother’s Day was created to celebrate the influence of mothers on society. That sounds a little too institutional for me. On Mother’s Day, I’m not celebrating the influence of all mothers – I’m celebrating my own mother, just like you’re celebrating your own mother.