Kendrick-Holmes: You might have the best mother, but that doesn't mean she's better than mine

Have you ever thought about where your mother ranks among other mothers?
Of course not. That’s not something people do. Your mother is your mother, and beyond compare.
Though now that I think about it, when I was a kid I did think about how my mother ranked among other mothers.
One time in elementary school I was sleeping over at a friend’s house and his mother served us a pretty lackluster meal. Afterward, I asked my friend to imagine he could choose anybody to be his mother; who would he pick? He had eaten dinner at my house before, and I honestly thought he was going to choose my mother.
He looked at me like I was stupid. “My own mother!” he said.
“Are you sure?” I asked.
“Shut up!” he said.
Good suggestion. Instead of debating about who had a better mother, we watched “Gilligan’s Island.”
That was several years before my mother got run over by our station wagon. We were having a picnic in the woods near our house and the station wagon was parked on a hill overlooking a lake. My sister got inside to get something off the front seat and somehow the car popped out of park and started rolling toward the lake with her inside.
The driver’s door was open and my mom sprinted alongside the station wagon and tried to dive inside and put on the brake but the door knocked her down under the rolling car.
The station wagon skidded to a halt at the lakeshore and there was my mother on the grass. In the same calm, cheerful voice she always had, she told me to get in the car and put on the brake and she told my little brother to run to the house to get our father. Then she led us in a song.
Soon my dad roared up in his truck and we took mom to the hospital. She acted like it was a big adventure, which it turned out to be because she would recover quickly from several broken ribs and we would get to see the tire mark on her back.
So, if my friend had come back to me later and said, “You know, I’ve been thinking about what you said about picking a mother and I know you were telling me your mom was the best and I was just wondering if you could tell me a story that would convince me of it,” then I would tell him the station wagon story, and probably for a minute he would be a little jealous.
But my mother is the best without some flashy survival story, just like his mother is the best, and just like your mother is the best.
I read somewhere that Mother’s Day was created to celebrate the influence of mothers on society. That sounds a little too institutional for me. On Mother’s Day, I’m not celebrating the influence of all mothers – I’m celebrating my own mother, just like you’re celebrating your own mother.
They’re No. 1.