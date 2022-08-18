Kim Reeder: Be a foster and save a life

Have you ever found yourself at an event, on a crowded bus or subway or, even worse, in the middle seat of a long overcrowded flight? If so, you might have an idea of how the energy feels in an overcrowded animal shelter.

Right now, at the Lee County Humane Society, we are over our max capacity. What that means is we are out of space! A healthy, life-saving action that you can do is becoming a foster.

If you are unfamiliar with pet fostering, it is when you provide temporary care to shelter animals. Opening not only your heart, but your home. Fostering helps with shelter overcrowding, reduces the animal’s stress levels and facilitates a smooth transition when they go to their forever home.

Being a foster parent takes a lot of patience and compassion, but the benefits are immeasurable. While fostering frees up space, it helps develop better social skills, it also gives the shelter staff a better insight into their personality.

Life in the shelter provides interaction with people, mostly being with shelter staff. Fostering helps shelter cats and dogs interact with more people, all in a reduced-stress environment. Another benefit for fostering is if a cat or dog has an illness or a surgical procedure and needs a relaxed, healing environment to help them reach that ever-so-coveted forever home.

The best of both worlds. A foster provides all of the above without taking on a lifelong commitment. This is unless you are a “foster fail.” While this sounds negative, it simply means you loved your foster so much you became their adopter, their forever home. We all like that “I-did-something-great” feeling, and that is what fostering is.

Fostering doesn’t come without some growing pains. Almost all shelter cats and dogs come to us without much knowledge of who they are, what they have been through, or what robbed them of their first chance at life.

Second chances are what animal shelters are all about. That said, it can be very frustrating. The “I-did-something-great” feeling can begin with “what-did-I-get-myself-into” feeling. Remember that patience and loving hard work gets you to that “I-did-something-great” feeling.

Not only do you experience transition and growing pains, but one of the hardest things is getting attached and the heartache of them leaving. This is a con that my fostering heart has dealt with, even the ones I felt I couldn’t wait to return. It is OK, for a short period of time you gave that furbaby a “this-is-great” feeling, all while increasing their chances of success. Their second chance!

Expenses are a concern when it comes to making the decision to foster. Here at LCHS, we provide our fosters with leashes, food, crates, collars, etc. If a medical situation occurs, appointments are set up through the shelter. If you wish to “donate” by paying for the vet visits, you may do so. LCHS wants to help the helpers by providing as much help as we possibly can.

If you find you want to foster, please contact Ally at foster2@leecountyhumane.org. You may also visit our website lee county humane.org.

“I love them so much and would do anything to keep them safe.” - Reeder Keith

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.