Kim Reeder: Curds for a cause

Man, I love cheese curds! Oh, you wanna know what that has to do with anything? Well, I was just daydreaming about eating cheese curds from Culver’s while I was thinking about how I can contribute to Lee County Humane Society this week.

Tomorrow night, we are partnering with Culver’s for their Share Night! During the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 if you have a craving for a burger, fries, cheese curds, a milkshake or any other delicacy offered by Culver’s, please come by to support Culver’s who is then going to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Lee County Humane Society.

LCHS, along with our wonderful group of volunteers, will be assisting the Culver’s staff in serving patrons, that would be you, in their Share Night. This Share Night hosted by Culver’s will benefit all of our furry friends both at the shelter and in foster care from today and in the future.

When you catch yourself wondering about dinner on Monday, this answers your question. Mention that you would like to support the Lee County Humane Society, and boom. You have volunteered, raised money and have a full and happy belly. How simple and great is that!

If cheese curds aren’t you thing, maybe lactose is an issue, there are so many other delicious options available. Running late, don’t have time to sit down and dine? Not a problem. Swing in and order in their speedy and friendly drive-thru, but don’t forget to mention the Lee County Humane Society!

Lee County Humane Society is a non-profit organization. This means that any money given, raised etc. is not for profit. Every cent goes towards running, maintaining the shelter, treatments, and payroll for our devoted and hardworking staff. It goes to saving lives. Fundraisers like this are a huge help in this endeavor. We could not do this without our tremendously giving and hardworking volunteers. We most definitely couldn’t do it without businesses like Culver’s.

Culver’s motto is “More Choices, More Smiles,” and they truly are living their motto. LCHS would like to expand their motto on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. by raising money, bringing awareness and sharing smiles with each and every one of you. Just like Culver’s, LCHS has many choices of furry friends to choose from. What better way to smile than helping them find their forever home.

Please join us this Monday, Nov. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Culver’s Restaurant. Culver’s is located in front of the Village Mall in Auburn, 2080 E. University Drive, Auburn. Its telephone number is 334-209-2708. Its website is culvers.com.

If you can’t make it this Monday, please remember to support such great people and establishments that support our wonderful community. If you wish to participate in a “Share Night” similar to this one, please email Jenny Warren at Outreachanddevelop@leecountyhumane.org, or visit our website leecountyhumane.org to find out more.

We look forward to seeing each and every one of you this Monday, Nov 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Culver’s Restaurant. Remember to let them know you wish to support the Lee County Humane Society. See you Monday! The curds will be waiting!