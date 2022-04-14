Kim Reeder: First aid for our pets. Something to think about

Hello O-A News readers! In keeping with the month of April and the highlighted topics, we will do a brief address and focus on pet first aid awareness.

For most of us, myself included, we will do just about anything to keep our loved ones healthy and safe. We wouldn’t hesitate to aid and assist in times of emergency.

I’m finding, and I am speaking from my life, that there is a lack of knowledge, preparedness and awareness when it comes to the first aid involving our furry friends. We leave a list of phone numbers, vet information, feeding instructions, etc. when we leave town. Why are we not as detailed, prepared and informed when it comes to their emergency situations?

Why would I need to know pet first aid you ask? Has your furbaby eaten things it shouldn’t? Got into a tussle with a neighbor's pet? Stung by a bee? Eaten something they are allergic to? I’m most certain we all have countless stories, possibly some funny videos of our furry friends doing things that may cause them harm. We have all been there.

How can we prevent these situations from worsening? Being prepared is what is necessary; never needing to be in an emergency situation is the goal. That seems amazing, but that isn’t life. Therefore, preparation is key.

First aid is to respond in a way that keeps our pets alive until professional help arrives or becomes available. As in all emergency response situations, remaining calm is one of the most important. A change in appetite, in bowel movements, in energy levels, these may all be an indication of a potential emergency. Noticing these changes is part of performing first aid. Knowing and recognizing changes can be a valuable part of the puzzle when treating our furry friends. Are there other steps we can take? Why yes!

One step and/or important item(s) is having a pet first aid kit readily available. A pet first aid kit may include, but not limited to items such as a leash, collar (with current information), food, treats, tweezers (think ticks), disposable gloves, muzzle, gauze, bandages, hydrogen peroxide and current paperwork (vet information, personal contacts and any medications they may be taking). Don’t stop with just a first aid kit for your furry friend. There is always more to do and learn.

If you find yourself wondering how one may learn pet first aid and CPR? The American Red Cross provides information, and is a source for you, ASPCA… and there are many, many other resources. Your personal veterinarian will/should be an outstanding resource to get you started and one you trust. Just as we do with humans, do your research when seeking courses and information.

Remember, remain calm, educate yourself, be prepared! We love our furry friends. Let’s do our best to be a knowledgeable, prepared “helper” when or if they need us to be.

Kim Reeder is the volunteer coordinator for Lee County Humane Society.